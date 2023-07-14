Montana State distance runner Duncan Hamilton and high jumper Lucy Corbett were named Big Sky Conference Scholar Athletes for the 2022-2023 season, the conference office announced on Wednesday.
Hamilton and Corbett, both Bozeman natives and All-Americans, were two of just 23 honorees across the league’s 10 full-time members.
To be eligible for this award, the student-athlete must have exhausted his or her intercollegiate athletic eligibility and/or be a member of the graduating class, earned a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2 (on a 4.0) scale, been a participant in a Big Sky-sponsored sport, completed at least two years of intercollegiate competition at the institution, and been a letter winner.
Hamilton leaves Montana State as one of the most prolific distance runners in school history. The new member of Nike’s Bowerman Track Club placed in the top-five in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA Outdoor Championships each of the last three years, including back-to-back runner-up finishes in 2022 and 2023.
Hamilton owns six Montana State records, three indoors and three outdoors, and holds the all-time Big Sky Conference record in the 3000-meter steeplechase. This past spring, Hamilton won his fourth consecutive Big Sky Conference championship steeple title. During his career in the blue and gold, the distance runner won 41 races and collected six Big Sky titles.
Corbett leaves the Bobcats as a school-record holder in the high jump, both indoors and outdoors. She participated in four NCAA Championships and won six Big Sky titles.
Last summer, she made her first appearance at the USA Track and Field Championships. Corbett posted a personal-best and Big Sky record 6-02.25 indoors to win the 2022 league title, and notched 6-01.50 outdoors, the second-best mark in Big Sky history. Her highest NCAA finish came at the 2022 indoor championships where she finished eighth overall.
