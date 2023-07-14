Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana State distance runner Duncan Hamilton and high jumper Lucy Corbett were named Big Sky Conference Scholar Athletes for the 2022-2023 season, the conference office announced on Wednesday.

Hamilton and Corbett, both Bozeman natives and All-Americans, were two of just 23 honorees across the league’s 10 full-time members.

To be eligible for this award, the student-athlete must have exhausted his or her intercollegiate athletic eligibility and/or be a member of the graduating class, earned a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2 (on a 4.0) scale, been a participant in a Big Sky-sponsored sport, completed at least two years of intercollegiate competition at the institution, and been a letter winner.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you