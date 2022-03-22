Montana State’s Lucy Corbett and Duncan Hamilton continued their success stemming from the NCAA Indoor Championships and brought it to the outdoor track and field season as both were named athletes of the week by the Big Sky Conference on Monday.
Corbett claimed the Female Field Athlete of the Week award while Hamilton was named the Big Sky’s Male Track Athlete of the Week during the opening weekend of outdoor season competition.
Hamilton completed a time of 8 minutes, 43.32 seconds in the men’s steeplechase to get off to a strong start to his outdoor season. Hamilton took first in the event at the Franson Classic hosted by Azusa Pacific on Saturday. His time after the opening weekend of the outdoor slate is the top mark in the nation.
Corbett had multiple standout performances, also at the Franson Classic. First, Corbett had the top high jump of the event by breaking her own school record with a clearance of 6 feet, 1.25 inches. The mark is currently the top height in the nation and moved her to second all-time on the Big Sky Outdoor performance list. Corbett also had a wind-legal long jump of 19-06.75. That long jump is now the third best in program history and is the 20th best in the country at this time.
Both have already earned Athlete of the Week honors during the 2021-22 athletic year. Hamilton was the Big Sky’s Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week on Jan. 17. Corbett was awarded Field Athlete of the Week honors three times during the indoor season.
Montana State returns to action this weekend when the Bobcats travel to Missoula to participate in the Al Manuel Northwest Invitational.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.