Levi Taylor entered the Montana State cross country and track and field programs in 2019 with a list of accomplishments he wanted to check off.
Breaking the four minute mile. Competing on the national stage. Becoming one of the best runners in the NCAA. Consistently improving year to year.
That also applies to the steeplechase, an event Taylor picked up in his first outdoor track and field season as a Bobcat last year. Notably, Taylor placed fourth at the Big Sky Outdoor Track and Field Championships (9 minutes, 19.60 seconds) and 28th at the NCAA Division I West Preliminary Rounds (9:03.96).
That last race in particular was a bit of an eye-opener for Taylor.
“It was kind of intimidating,” Taylor said. “Going in your first time you feel like you kind of, I don't want to say you don't belong, but you're definitely the underdog.”
This year, though, Taylor isn’t quite the underdog anymore. Going into the 2022 NCAA Division I West Preliminary Rounds this weekend in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Taylor is ranked ninth in the region. And since the top 12 in each event qualify, the odds are in his favor of qualifying for nationals.
“This year I can feel it in my heart that I belong at the national level,” Taylor said. “I have high hopes for (this weekend).”
That confidence Taylor runs with now is apparent, but it wasn’t always there for him in the steeplechase. Coming off regionals last year, Taylor said he knew he had to keep getting more reps and overcome his tendency to be “super nervous” before a race.
“And in the past, that's kind of what destroyed my base, I guess, is nerves,” Taylor said. “I think just having confidence, calming down, knowing where you belong in a race (helps).”
So Taylor started focusing on getting more comfortable going over the barriers. He worked on improving his form and building his aerobic base. He relied on practice and seeing how his times compared to others nationwide.
What also helped was having a teammate who’d already competed on the national level in All-American runner Duncan Hamilton.
Hamilton — who placed fifth in the men’s steeplechase at nationals and competed at the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2021 — said he first noticed Taylor’s improvements in workouts.
“Kind of in the past, I would be a little bit ahead of him (in workouts),” Hamilton said. “And now he's kind of sticking with me as much as he can, which I just love to see. That's kind of one of my main goals with this team is to just drag as many people along with me as I can, as I'm kind of trying to get to the national level.”
Hamilton added that he’s also realized the competition at the national level isn’t that far ahead of his MSU teammates.
“And then I can kind of take my experience there and be like, 'You're that good. You can be there. You're strong enough, you're fit enough to race with the best in the country,'” Hamilton said.
Taylor said he looks up to Hamilton and appreciates having a motivator like him in practice every day.
“I mean, it's pretty much as good as it gets,” Taylor said. “It's really nice to have an elite runner on the level of him. That is just awesome to have around.”
Hamilton’s encouragement has proved essential to Taylor’s development. It also helps regularly competing against distance running powerhouse Northern Arizona.
“I think that that gives them a lot of confidence,” MSU head track and field coach Lyle Weese said. “They're used to going up (against) some of the very best in the NCAA. So they're not a group that's overwhelmed by the moment or overwhelmed by the competition.”
It all came together at the 2022 Big Sky Outdoor Track and Field Championships, where Taylor placed second in the men’s steeplechase (8:56.42). Hamilton also won his third Big Sky steeplechase title (8:49.42).
“It was really fun,” Taylor said. “It felt like Duncan and I kind of had control of the race the whole time. If I'm going to lose to anyone it's going to be Duncan, so I'm kind of OK with that.”
Weese — one of MSU’s all-time best men’s steeplechase runners in his own right — said he’s been especially proud of Taylor’s “huge jump” from last year at regionals to this year.
“I think that is kind of the starting point that gets him (ready for this year),” Weese said. “He knows what to expect. And he seems to be the one that isn't overwhelmed by the moment.”
Now heading into regionals once again, Taylor and Hamilton look to become the first pair of MSU runners to qualify for nationals in the steeplechase in program history. Fellow Bobcat Ben Perrin also looks to qualify in the men’s 5,000 meters.
Hamilton has made it a goal to build up the national prestige of this MSU program, and said this weekend is a key opportunity to further that.
“I think it would just validate everything we've done this season,” Hamilton said. “I mean, we know we're some of the best (runners) Montana State distance has seen. And so just to be the first guys to do that, it would be super special. I think we're really trying to just drive this program forward and so that would be kind of a step in the right direction that things are on the up and up.”
Hamilton also said that he’s told Taylor to look at regionals as a “qualifying meet,” more of a stepping stone to that national stage. That’s also in line with another of Taylor’s goals — following in Hamilton’s footsteps.
Taylor also said he believes next year will be even better for him in that he can get even faster. But before that happens, there’s work to be done this weekend in Arkansas. There’s another item to check off the list.
“Honestly, it's what I've been waiting for for the past three years,” Taylor said. “It's crazy to think that it can happen, but yeah, it's really exciting.”