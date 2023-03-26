The Montana State track and field throws team finished up the Al Manuel Invitational by winning three out of the four throwing events on Saturday.
The meet was originally planned to feature more MSU competitors, but with heavier-than-anticipated snowfall in the Bozeman area on Friday night, dozens of MSU distance runners, sprinters, jumpers and pole vaulters weren’t able to make the bus ride over to Missoula on Saturday morning. This left just seven Bobcat throwers to compete on the final day of the Al Manuel Invitational.
Senior Leah Klein wound up sweeping the throws events with a mark of 40.56m (133-1) in the discus and a mark of 13.16m (43-2.25) in the shot put. She was the only MSU woman to throw on Saturday.
Over on the men’s side, Carter Slade led a group of six Bobcats in the men’s discus throw. His throw of 46.86m (153-9) was good for second place out of 18 competitors. Matt Furdyk (fourth place, 45.27m/148-6), Ethan Saberhagen (seventh place, 44.27m/145-3) and Elijah Jackman (ninth place, 43.11m/141-5) rounded out the MSU throwers who made finals.
Slade would go on to win the men’s shot put with a throw of 16.45m (53-11.75), which he achieved on his third throw. Talon Holmquist (sixth place, 14.71m/48-3.25), Jackman (seventh place, 14.38m/47-2.25) and Ryan McCartney (eighth place, 14.00m/45-11.25) joined Slade in the finals.
The Bobcats will make another trip to Missoula next week for the annual Cat/Griz Dual, scheduled for Saturday, April 1.
