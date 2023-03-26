Let the news come to you

The Montana State track and field throws team finished up the Al Manuel Invitational by winning three out of the four throwing events on Saturday.

The meet was originally planned to feature more MSU competitors, but with heavier-than-anticipated snowfall in the Bozeman area on Friday night, dozens of MSU distance runners, sprinters, jumpers and pole vaulters weren’t able to make the bus ride over to Missoula on Saturday morning. This left just seven Bobcat throwers to compete on the final day of the Al Manuel Invitational.

Senior Leah Klein wound up sweeping the throws events with a mark of 40.56m (133-1) in the discus and a mark of 13.16m (43-2.25) in the shot put. She was the only MSU woman to throw on Saturday.


