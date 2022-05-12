The Montana State men's track and field team earned an early five points at the Big Sky Conference Outdoor Championships on Thursday with Hunter Nicholson wrapping up the men's decathlon competition at Davis Field. He placed fourth overall in the event, less than 300 points behind a podium slot.
Nicholson sat in fifth heading into the second day of action on the campus of Idaho State. He remained near that position by recording a time of 15.78 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and a throw of 105 feet, 3 inches in the discus.
Nicholson moved into podium contention over the next two events. He tied for the top pole vault mark among the decathletes. His clearance of 15-5.75 was a lifetime best performance. He followed it up with a personal-best throw of 131-11 in the javelin.
The multi-events senior completed the day with a time of 5:32.76 in the 1,500. His point total of 6,475 points was a personal best in the decathlon.
On Wednesday in the first day of competition, Nicholson recorded third-place marks among the decathletes in the long jump (6.79 meters) and the high jump (1.93 meters). He also ran a personal-best time of 11.43 seconds in the 100 meters.
