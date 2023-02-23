The Montana State track and field team kicked off the Big Sky Indoor Track and Field Championships with several solid showings in the multi-events on Thursday in the Kibbie Dome in Moscow, Idaho.
In the Bobcats’ first scoring event of the meet, Lina-Sophie Hommel placed sixth in the women’s indoor pentathlon with a score of 3,463 points — good for seventh all-time in MSU program history.
On the men’s side, true freshman Garrett Coley (a Gallatin High graduate) put himself in the mix with several good performances in the long jump, high jump and 60-meter dash to place second at the midway point of the men’s heptathlon.
To start the meet, Coley placed third in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.24 seconds, then he had the best long jump of the day with a collegiate-best mark of 6.81m (22-4.25).
Over in the women’s pentathlon, Hommel cleared a personal-best 1.70m (5-7) in the high jump, which rocketed her toward the top half of the table in the event. As a whole, the Bobcats made moves in the high jump, as Shelby Schweyen cleared a collegiate-best 1.67m (5-5.75) in the same event. Then in the shot put, Hommel had the fourth-best toss of the afternoon with a personal best mark of 10.89m (35-8.75). After Hommel’s mark of 5.21m (17-0.25) in the long jump, she was situated in second place with only the 800 meters to go.
Schweyen made a big leap up the standings with her gutsy 2:26.61 in the 800 — good for fifth place among a crowded front pack. Hommel would finish the 800 meters in 2:41.41 to place sixth overall. Schweyen would place 10th with 3,362 points.
Meanwhile, in the men’s heptathlon, Coley held serve in the top three with a shot put of 10.92m (35-10), then was one of five athletes to clear a bar of at least 1.85m (6-0.75) in the high jump. He ended day one of the competition in second with 2,779 points — only trailing reigning Big Sky heptathlon champion Caleb Whitney of Weber State, who has 2,940 points.
On Friday, Coley will wrap up the men’s heptathlon with the 60-meter hurdles at 11 a.m. MT. From there, the track action for the Bobcats will continue with Elena Carter’s prelim heat of the 60-meter hurdles at 4:20 p.m. MT, while the field events will start with the women’s long jump at 4:05 p.m. MT. The meet will be live streamed on ESPN+; live stream and live stat links can be found on the men’s and women’s track teams’ schedule pages at msubobcats.com.
