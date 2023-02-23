Let the news come to you

The Montana State track and field team kicked off the Big Sky Indoor Track and Field Championships with several solid showings in the multi-events on Thursday in the Kibbie Dome in Moscow, Idaho.

In the Bobcats’ first scoring event of the meet, Lina-Sophie Hommel placed sixth in the women’s indoor pentathlon with a score of 3,463 points — good for seventh all-time in MSU program history.

On the men’s side, true freshman Garrett Coley (a Gallatin High graduate) put himself in the mix with several good performances in the long jump, high jump and 60-meter dash to place second at the midway point of the men’s heptathlon.


