After already making program history as the first pair of Montana State steeplechase runners to qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Duncan Hamilton and Levi Taylor competed in the men’s steeplechase semifinals Wednesday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Hamilton was in the second heat and finished first overall in a personal-best time of 8 minutes, 23.13 seconds. That is both an MSU program record and the best time at the collegiate level this season. Taylor finished sixth in the first heat in a personal-best time of 8:30.20. Both will next compete in the final on Friday and are guaranteed first or second team All-American status.
Hamilton ran out front the entire way in his race, especially stretching things out in the final two laps as Princeton’s Ed Trippas and Minnesota’s Alec Basten ran with him. When the trio reached the final water barrier, Hamilton went to another gear and surged for an easy victory.
After the race, Hamilton said he was looking for a world championships standard time — which is 8:22.00 for the men’s steeplechase — but is confident he can get there in the final.
“I haven’t had the chance to run a faster effort in a while,” Hamilton said on the ESPN broadcast after the race. “So I think it’s kind of important to get the legs going like that. The whole time I had my comfort level in mind. I wasn’t trying to put myself super deep in the hole for prelims.”
Meanwhile, Taylor raced in the first heat and was in seventh place with three laps to go. The top five from each heat plus the next two fastest times qualified for the final, meaning Taylor had some ground to make up.
On the final lap, Taylor surged closer to the lead pack and passed Washington State’s Colton Johnsen on the final water barrier. Taylor’s sixth-place finish and new PR was good enough to qualify him for the final.
Hamilton also said he was hoping to string his race out in order to help Taylor qualify on time.
“Usually if a heat goes faster through the first half, then more people will fall off,” Hamilton said. “So I had that in mind to try and make some people start a little too fast and die so my teammate could get in because he was sixth in the first heat. And he did, he got a (qualifying time). So I’m stoked on that. Mission accomplished.”
Hamilton and Taylor will run in the men’s steeplechase final at 7:24 p.m. MT on Friday.
