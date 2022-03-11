Montana State’s Lucy Corbett and Duncan Hamilton are gearing up for their trip to Birmingham, Alabama, for the 2022 Division I Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships.
Both are program record holders in their respective events and have previously earned All-America honors. The two, already achieving Second Team All-America accolades for qualifying for the championships, will attempt to finish among the best in the nation on Saturday when they both compete at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Corbett will compete in the women’s high jump competition which begins at 11:30 a.m. MT. The MSU high jumper participated in last outdoor season’s NCAA meet and took 12th overall. This year, Corbett enters the meet tied for the second-highest clearance at the Division I level with her lifetime best of 6 feet, 2.25 inches. Five Bobcat women have earned indoor All-America accolades with Ellie Rudy and Jennifer Bayliss previously finishing with podium appearances.
“Lucy is excited for the opportunity to compete at her first indoor national meet,” said Dustin Cichosz, Corbett’s jumps coach. “In preparation for this weekend and in order to reach this goal, she’s been extremely diligent in all facets of her life and has been putting in extra time throughout the year.
“Even though she will be against one of the most talented high jump fields in recent years, facing former national champions and Olympians, Lucy has set herself up well to be right in the mix of it. Her experience at national meets and confidence we built through training and competition, I think she will show up to compete with really high hopes to finish at the top of the standings.”
Hamilton will race in the men’s 3,000-meter run, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. MT. The Bobcat distance runner participated in last year’s NCAA Indoor meet in the mile, while he earned First Team All-America designation with a fifth-place showing at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships.
The Bozeman native will race in a loaded field of 3,000 runners. The collegiate record holder in the event, Notre Dame’s Yared Nuguse, enters with top time of 7 minutes, 38.13 seconds. Hamilton comes in with a mark of 7:45.40. He along with 12 runners in the event have ran times this season that top the all-time NCAA meet record. Five Bobcat men have previously earned First Team All-America accolades with Shannon Butler and Patrick Casey holding MSU’s top ever finish of third.
“Duncan is becoming a veteran at NCAA Championship meets with this being his fifth NCAA meet in his last five chances,” MSU head coach Lyle Weese said. “He will be up against a spectacular field in the 3,000 meters, including the collegiate record holder, as well as the fastest overall field ever in the event.
“Even with the incredible field, Duncan will be highly competitive and has a chance to do really well. His development as a runner has been incredible over the past few years. It’s a testament to his hard work to reach the level of performance he has elevated himself.”
The championships will be streamed on ESPN3 while a re-air of the championship will take place starting at 7:30 p.m. MT on Sunday on ESPNU.