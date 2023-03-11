Montana State seniors Duncan Hamilton and Lucy Corbett each earned Second Team All-America honors for their performances at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hamilton, a Bozeman High graduate, led the men’s 3,000 meters for the first several laps on Saturday, but he was eventually boxed in along the rail and passed by several of the runners trailing him. He finished the race in 8 minutes, 2.71 seconds, good for ninth place.
Hamilton was making his third appearance at the NCAA indoor championships. He entered with the 10th-fastest time in the country this season among Division I men (7:43.28, posted on Jan. 20 in Bozeman and converted from 8:00.38 due to altitude).
During the indoor season, Hamilton set school records in the mile, 3,000 meters and 5,000 meters and won Big Sky Conference titles in the mile and distance medley relay. He ran personal bests in four different events during the season.
On Saturday, Oklahoma State’s Fouad Messaoudi won the 3,000 meters in 7:48.10. He was followed closely by Northern Arizona’s Drew Bosley, the collegiate record holder in the event, in 7:48.34 and Wisconsin’s Jackson Sharp in 7:48.66.
Corbett, another Bozeman High graduate, completed her indoor season by placing 15th in the women’s high jump earlier on Saturday.
Last month, Corbett became just the fourth Big Sky Conference athlete to be a four-time winner in the same indoor event at the league’s championship meet. Her clearance of 5 feet, 9.25 inches in Idaho’s Kibbie Dome earned her a fourth consecutive Big Sky indoor high jump title.
At the NCAA Championships, Corbett cleared the opening height of 5-7.75 on her first attempt but could not clear the next height of 5-9.75 in any of her three attempts.
She finished ahead of Texas A&M’s Bara Sajdokova, who didn’t clear the first height.
Corbett entered the NCAA Championships as the 16th seed with a season best of 6-0.75 and a career best of 6-2.25. She was making her second appearance at the NCAA Indoor Championships after a regular season that saw her win the high jump five times while never placing worse than second. She was named the Big Sky Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week three times.
Texas A&M’s Lamara Distin won the high jump Saturday with a height of 6-3.25. She entered as the top seed with a season-best of 6-5.5.
