Montana State seniors Duncan Hamilton and Lucy Corbett each earned Second Team All-America honors for their performances at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Hamilton, a Bozeman High graduate, led the men’s 3,000 meters for the first several laps on Saturday, but he was eventually boxed in along the rail and passed by several of the runners trailing him. He finished the race in 8 minutes, 2.71 seconds, good for ninth place.

Hamilton was making his third appearance at the NCAA indoor championships. He entered with the 10th-fastest time in the country this season among Division I men (7:43.28, posted on Jan. 20 in Bozeman and converted from 8:00.38 due to altitude).


