The years of work paid off in momentous fashion for Montana State’s Elena Carter at the Washington State Invitational — even if she didn’t initially see it that way.
The junior hurdler and long jumper had narrowly missed the indoor 60-meter hurdles school record. She’d even tied it in recent weeks; at the Bobcat Performance meet on Jan. 21, Carter matched Amanda Jaynes’ record from 2018 with an altitude-adjusted 8.50-second mark in prelims.
That in itself was a new personal best. But she kept getting faster, as two weeks later at the WSU Invitational on Feb. 5 she finally broke through with a time of 8.47 seconds. And even though she fell on the last hurdle, Carter was relieved to finally capture history.
“It was really exciting, but also I was like, ‘Finally, I’m not tied with it anymore,’” Carter said.
And she hasn’t stopped, as Carter ran an 8.46 at the Big Sky Preview on Feb. 11. It’s been that kind of season for Carter, who also captured a new personal best in the long jump (19 feet, 2.5 inches). And even though Carter said hurdles haven’t been her strongest event at the college level in the past, the 2021-22 season has been different in all the right ways.
“Running decent times, I’ve been like, ‘OK, I’m actually doing something right,’” Carter said. “And then long jump was just always a challenge for me because I’ll scratch or won’t hit the board. Getting my run down and then actually landing jumps has been a big thing too.”
Carter and her teammates will look to continue their progress this season during the Big Sky Indoor Track and Field Championships, which run Thursday through Saturday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
This indoor track and field season is the stretch Carter has been looking for since she started track back at Helena Capital High. That journey started when her grandpa — Helena Capital track and field head coach Lon Carter — convinced her to join the team.
Naturally, she fell in love with the sport. She started as strictly a sprinter, but quickly found hurdles to be more her speed. And by her junior year, she added long jump into the mix.
By the end of her time at Helena Capital, she made four trips to the MHSA Class AA state track and field meet, capturing a state title in the long jump (2017) and finishing third in the 100-meter hurdles and 4x100 relay (2018).
After that success at the high school level, Carter was excited to get a scholarship offer from Montana State. It also helped that her dad, Lee Carter, attended MSU. She fondly remembers attending Bobcat football games with him growing up.
That doesn’t mean the transition to college track and field was any easier, though, especially going from a three-month high school season to an all-year schedule in college. It forced her to improve her time management and get in better shape.
“And it was really hard transitioning into different coaching and new techniques,” Carter said. “It was just a lot at once. But it turned out OK,and I really enjoy it now.”
Similar to high school, Carter made another training group shift at MSU, joining the sprinting group along with jumps.
“Doing long jump and hurdles, they’re always at the exact same time so it’s kind of nice because I don’t have to constantly re-warm up,” Carter said. “It’ll be like long jump prelims, then back to hurdles, then back to long jump for finals. It kind of keeps me on task, just having to do it all (at once) and then be done.”
Once she started acclimating to college track and field, Carter was looking for consistency. What didn’t help, then, was having the 2020 outdoor season canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carter remembers working on hurdle starts with her teammates when they received the news.
“We were in the blocks and they came in and were like, ‘You’ve got to get out. We’re canceling it,’” Carter said. “And it was so sad because my teammates were crying and we were all so bummed. And then it was like, ‘(You have to) stay at home, can’t do anything.’
“So we couldn’t work out, we couldn’t see each other. And there was no end in sight, so it was just constantly (thinking), ‘OK, maybe we’ll get to run next year.’”
It was a strange time for her and her teammates, Carter said, especially without access to MSU’s facilities to stay in shape.
“We could run outside, but a big part of sprinting is lifting and none of us could lift because there weren’t any gyms open,” Carter said. “We couldn’t even get near the Fieldhouse basically.”
Things started to open back up for MSU track and field near the end of 2020 and heading into 2021. MSU athletes had to wear masks, get daily temperature checks and get tested three times a week. But Carter said it was worth it all to be reunited.
“I think just the biggest thing I missed the most was my teammates,” Carter said. “I love my team, they’re so fun. And it was just really fun getting back into that team aspect of it.”
So after the unforeseen delay, Carter got back to work. It helped having her teammates back, as well as her event coaches Dustin Cichosz (jumps/multis) and Jay Turner (sprints).
Turner especially has been instrumental in building Carter’s confidence on the track. But Turner’s coaching style took some getting used to at first, especially his tendency to “really tell it like it is.”
“Even in the beginning when she was developing, it was never (me telling her), ‘Oh, everything is great,’ when it’s not,” Turner said. “It’s, ‘Hey, this is what we need to work on. This is how we need to get better.’ And for awhile, like I said, that was a struggle for her.
“But once she got to know me a little bit, and (I got to know) her, she started to really respond to that.”
Yet it still wasn’t translating from practice to meets for Carter. Turner said there were still some nerves they had to work through, especially at larger invitationals.
Finally, at the 2021 Big Sky Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Carter put it all together. After leading through four or five hurdles, Carter finished second in the 100-meter hurdle final with a time of 13.84 seconds.
“It just really, really clicked,” Turner said. “And then coming into this year, (she thought), ‘OK, I can do this. I know that I belong in this group with these other really good athletes.’”
Carter went to work in the offseason, looking to build off this breakout performance. She added more speed training, keeping it short after missing some time the previous season with a sprained ankle and a stress fracture in her shin.
“I think it was just from constantly (running) corners on this track, but I think now working specifically jumps and hurdles and flat sprinting has been helping a lot,” Carter said. “It’s been way better.”
And it’s paid off this indoor season. Turner said it’s not a goal to go after school records, but that doesn’t make him any less proud when it does happen for an athlete like Carter.
“We always just talk about execution and if you perform the task correctly, the records and the times and all that stuff will take care of itself,” Turner said. “And to see the culmination of so much hard work, because she works her tail off, I was just so happy for her.”
Carter said she’s relieved to finally see herself excelling in both long jump and hurdles simultaneously. She still wants to keep building her confidence, but she’s happy with how far she’s come while at MSU.
“In high school I was a big long jumper. I wasn’t as good at hurdles,” Carter said. “And then (when I got to MSU) I got good at hurdles and (started) struggling at long jump. And now I’m kind of putting them both together.
“But I’m really proud of getting second at conference last year in hurdles, and then running the times I have this year in hurdles. So I feel like it’s all really coming together finally.”