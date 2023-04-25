Let the news come to you

Montana State All-America standout Duncan Hamilton has been named Big Sky Conference Men's Track Athlete of the Week after his stellar performance in the 3000-meter steeplechase at the Eastern Kentucky Rick Erdmann Invitational on Saturday morning in Richmond, Kentucky.

In one of the most anticipated NCAA races of the weekend, Hamilton, a Bozeman High product, held off Georgetown's Parker Stokes and EKU's Abdelhakim Abouzouhir. Hamilton was the 2022 NCAA runner-up, while Stokes finished third. Saturday's race also featured 2022 NCAA champion and EKU alum Ahmed Jaziri and 2022 British steeple champion and EKU alum Jamaine Coleman. Coleman finished ninth, while Jaziri did not complete the race.

Hamilton's time of 8 minutes, 25.17 seconds moved him atop the nation's 3000-meter steeplechase performance list, ahead of Minnesota's Matthew Wilkinson (8:29.35) and Washington's Ed Trippas (8:31.40).


