Another race, another personal record for Duncan Hamilton.
The Montana State sophomore and Bozeman native continues to shave time off of his personal best in the 3,000-meter steeplechase as the season grows older and the competition gets stiffer.
On Monday at the United States Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, Hamilton finished in 8 minutes, 25.7 seconds — an improvement of nearly six seconds from his previous best time of 8:31.55, which he ran in the finals of the NCAA Outdoor Championships on June 11 also at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field. He placed fifth that day, earning him first-team all-American honors.
Monday’s race marked the eighth time in 2021 Hamilton has competed in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. It was his eighth consecutive personal record.
Hamilton entered MSU’s outdoor season with a personal best of 9:01.36, which he set as a freshman in 2019. He opened this season by running 8:56.67 on March 20 at Sacramento State. By the time he reached the NCAA Outdoor Championships, he ran 8:31.99 in the preliminary race to qualify for the Olympic Trials and break the school record.
Monday’s time improved Hamilton’s school record even more and qualified him for the steeplechase finals on Friday.
The first five finishers from each of Monday’s two heats advanced to the finals along with the next four fastest runners. Hamilton placed seventh in his heat, which also included Isaac Updike, the leader among American men in 2021, and Hillary Bor and Donald Cabral, who represented the United States at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
The second heat was slower, and nobody ran faster than Hamilton’s time, securing his spot in the finals. Updike paced the field at 8:21.01. Bor was next at 8:21.09. Cabral was sixth-fastest at 8:24.14, right in front of Hamilton.
Among Friday’s 14 finalists, Hamilton will be just one of three runners representing their universities, with the others being Minnesota’s Alec Basten (who ran 8:22.22 on Monday) and Oregon’s Jackson Mestler (8:33.09). The remaining 11 run professionally.
To qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, runners must finish in 8:22 or faster and in the top three of the race. If nobody runs 8:22 in the final, the Olympic qualifiers will be picked among the six runners of the field who have already met the Olympic standard for the event.
MSU’s Corbett places 16th at trials
Montana State sophomore Lucy Corbett competed Friday at the Olympic Trials in the women’s high jump, where she made two successful jumps before exiting the competition.
She placed 16th in the event after clearing 5 feet, 9.75 inches on her first attempt and clearing 5-11.5 on her third attempt at that height. She made three attempts at 6-1.5 but didn’t advance.
Corbett, who is from Bozeman, set the school record in the event at 6-0 this year en route to the Big Sky title. She also earned second-team all-American honors at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
The 12 women at the Olympic Trials who cleared 6-1.5 advanced to the finals of the event on Sunday. There, Vashti Cunningham won by clearing 6-5. Inika McPherson and Nicole Green both reached 6-4 to finish second and third, respectively, and qualify for Tokyo. Cunningham and McPherson both represented the U.S. in Rio.
