Montana State’s Duncan Hamilton concluded his long and successful season with a 14th-place finish in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase final on Friday at the United States Olympic Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
The Bobcats sophomore finished in 8 minutes, 45.67 seconds. In Monday’s semifinal race, he ran 8:25.7, setting a personal best and breaking his own MSU record.
On Friday, Hamilton covered the first 200 meters in 37.47 seconds, putting him in third place. After 600 meters, he had dropped 10 spots to 13th. He would reach 12th place by the 1,000-meter mark before dropping again to the back of the 14-runner field.
The top three finishers of the race — Hillary Bor, Benard Keter and Mason Ferlic — will represent the United States at the Tokyo Olympics, which begin on July 23.
Bor, who competed at the 2016 Rio Games, won Friday’s race in 8:21.34. Keter followed in 8:21.81, and Ferlic was third in 8:22.05. All three had previously met the Olympic qualifying time of 8:22 prior to Friday’s final.
Donn Cabral, who also represented the U.S. in 2016, placed sixth in 8:25.95. Isaac Updike, who had the fastest time among American men in the event so far in 2021, was fifth in 8:24.72.
Hamilton, who also competed in the NCAA cross-country and indoor track and field championships in March, qualified for the Olympic Trials by running 8:31.99 in the semifinals at the NCAA outdoor championships earlier this month, also at Hayward Field. That time also gave him MSU’s school record.
He improved on that time in the final, running 8:31.55 and placing fifth to earn first-team all-American honors. He set a faster mark during Monday’s semifinal race at the trials before seeing his season come to a close on Friday.
Also on Friday at the Olympic Trials, MSU’s Drake Schneider placed sixth in his heat, and 14th overall, in the semifinals of the men’s 400 hurdles in 50.89 seconds.
He missed out on qualifying for the event’s final on Saturday, which only takes the top eight runners from the semifinals.
The three-time Big Sky champion in the event, Schneider’s personal-best time of 50.12 seconds was the 27th best in the nation entering the trials.
In the qualifying round on Thursday, Schneider was fourth in his heat in 50.57 seconds, missing out on the top three and an advancement to the semifinals. Upon review of the race, however, officials disqualified that heat’s third-place finisher Amere Lattin, for stepping on the dividing line between lanes. Schneider was awarded his spot in the semifinals.
In the semis, Kenny Selmon turned in the fastest time at 48.51 seconds. The slowest qualifying time was Trevor Bassitt’s 49.37 seconds.
In the women’s javelin, Montana State’s Carley VonHeeder placed 16th with a best toss of 156 feet, 2 inches. The 2021 Big Sky champion in the event earned that mark on her first attempt. Her next two throws went for 145-10 and 154-6, respectively.
VonHeeder’s personal best of 173-10 put her 22nd in the nation in the lead up to the trials.
Maggie Malone had the top mark of the qualifying round at 195-7. Katelyn Fairchild had the shortest qualifying mark of 160-11.
