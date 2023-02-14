Bobcat PReview (copy)
Montana State's Duncan Hamilton competes in the 800 meters during the Bobcat Preview on Dec. 7 in Worthington Arena. 

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Another week, another Big Sky Conference weekly award for the Montana State track and field program.

This time, senior distance runner Duncan Hamilton was named the Big Sky Conference’s Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week for running the 3,000 meters in 7 minutes, 44.90 seconds at the Husky Classic on Friday in Seattle. The award marks the second time he has earned the conference’s weekly honor this season, and the seventh overall for the Bobcats.

Running in a field of eight in the invitational section of the Husky Classic, Hamilton started the 3,000 meters midway through the pack as the field went out in a 2:06 800-meter split — a more conservative pace than expected. As the pacer broke off midway through the race, Oklahoma State All-Americans Ryan Schoppe and Fouad Messaoudi took over with Washington’s Luke Houser and Hamilton close behind.


