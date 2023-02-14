Another week, another Big Sky Conference weekly award for the Montana State track and field program.
This time, senior distance runner Duncan Hamilton was named the Big Sky Conference’s Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week for running the 3,000 meters in 7 minutes, 44.90 seconds at the Husky Classic on Friday in Seattle. The award marks the second time he has earned the conference’s weekly honor this season, and the seventh overall for the Bobcats.
Running in a field of eight in the invitational section of the Husky Classic, Hamilton started the 3,000 meters midway through the pack as the field went out in a 2:06 800-meter split — a more conservative pace than expected. As the pacer broke off midway through the race, Oklahoma State All-Americans Ryan Schoppe and Fouad Messaoudi took over with Washington’s Luke Houser and Hamilton close behind.
Heading into the bell lap, Hamilton overtook Houser on the outside and broke off with the pair of Cowboys, who threatened to pull away from the field. Hamilton was within striking distance along the final curve before a thrilling finish, which saw Massoudi and Schoppe finish milliseconds apart and Hamilton placing third.
“It was fun to see Duncan go out there and be able to roll,” MSU head coach Lyle Weese said of Hamilton’s race. “The race went out a bit slower than he expected it to, but after the first 800 meters, the race was moving like crazy.”
The 7:44.90 was Hamilton’s personal best time in the distance at sea level. The Bozeman High alum ranks second in the Big Sky and ninth in Division I with an altitude-adjusted 7:43.28 he ran at the Bobcat Challenge on Jan. 20.
Eastern Washington's Bobby Say, Weber State's Billie Hatch and Idaho State's Destinee Rose-Haas were the other indoor track athletes of the week.
Hamilton and the Bobcats will host one final regular-season meet — the Big Sky Tuner — on Friday at Worthington Arena.
