Two Montana State standouts and Bozeman products set two school records while the Bobcats had five individuals complete all-conference performances on Friday at the Big Sky meet in Ogden, Utah.
Lucy Corbett got the day started for the Bobcats at Weber State's Stewart Stadium by winning her third gold medal overall, and first outdoors, of her college career in the women's high jump.
Corbett topped both her indoor and outdoor bests on back-to-back attempts. She cleared 5 feet, 10.75 inches then followed that by setting a record mark of 6 feet. That clearance broke a 36-year-old MSU record previously held by Alira Johnson (5-10) and was a top-10 jump ever in Big Sky history.
Duncan Hamilton had two strong showings for Montana State on Friday. He opened his Big Sky slate by earning his second consecutive title in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase. His time of 8:53.91 broke the stadium record. Hamilton's converted mark of approximately 8:37, due to altitude, is the second-fastest clip by a Bobcat only behind Lyle Weese.
Hamilton put together another strong effort less than an hour later as he placed fifth in the 1,500 preliminaries to advance to the finals on Saturday. His time of 3:47.41 was a personal best.
Derrick Olsen set his second school-record mark and first outdoors. The Bobcats sprinter finished second overall in the 110 hurdle prelims by crossing the line in 13.94 seconds. His mark broke a 28-year-old program record previously held by Jamison Banna that was 14.01.
The Bobcats throwers had their first podium finish of the championship when Cantor Coverdell completed a throw of 221-04 in the men's javelin on his second attempt. That mark would be enough to earn Coverdell a gold medal in his first Big Sky meet appearance as well as the fourth slot on MSU's all-time top 10 list. Coverdell became just the third Bobcat male athlete to win a javelin title in the previous 35 years.
Montana State had several other performances in finals events that highlighted the day in Ogden.
Collin Buck and Camila Noe each earned their best finishes of their career during their eligibility outdoors. Buck turned in a silver-medal performance in the men's 10,000 by coming in at a time of 29:59.71. He became the first Bobcat male to earn all-Big Sky honors in the event in nine years. Noe completed a time of 35:01.43 to place second, which converted due to altitude, is the third fastest in program history.
The Bobcats had three runners score points in the men's steeplechase. Levi Taylor placed fourth with a time of 9:19.6 and Cooper West finished eighth crossing in at 9:31.33. Two others scored in the women's steeplechase as Gillian Maness came in at a time of 11:00.94 and Trisha Carlson followed in eighth at 11:02.97.
Evelyn Adams led the way for the Bobcats in the women's long jump. She completed a leap of 19-0.5, which was a personal best, and moved her into a tie for fifth all-time among Bobcats in the event. She finished just shy of a podium by taking fourth overall.
Alec Nehring, Brock Winegar, Noah Martin and Henry Adams scored for the MSU men. Nehring placed seventh in the shot put with a toss of 57-05. Winegar completed a lifetime best in the javelin and took seventh with a throw of 201-03. Adams and Martin each tied for seventh in the pole vault by clearing 14-7.5.
Montana State's men's squad was in second place with seven of 21 events scored with their 51 points. Weber State was in the lead with 77 while Northern Arizona sat in third with 40. The MSU women's team was in sixth place at 26 points. NAU held a slight 47-46 edge over Weber State in the team standings.
