Montana State’s Duncan Hamilton nearly advanced to the World Track and Field Championships.
Hamilton placed fourth in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase finals of the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships on Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Teammate Levi Taylor finished seventh in the 14-man race.
Hamilton crossed the finish line in 8 minutes, 20.23 seconds. That’s comfortably below the world qualifying standard of 8:22, but he needed to finish in the top three to reach next month’s world championships.
Hamilton finished a little more than a second behind third-place finisher Benard Keter, a 2020 Olympian. Two-time Olympian Hillary Bor won his second U.S. outdoor championship gold medal with a time of 8:15.76. Evan Jager, the steeplechase silver medalist at the 2016 Olympics, took silver on Saturday (8:17.29).
Hamilton was in fourth place through the first 1,000 meters and surged into the lead through 2,000 at 5:36.25. The Bozeman native ran 2:43.99 in the final 1,000 — his fastest 1,000-meter split of the race — but it wasn’t enough to crack the top three.
Taylor finished the first 1,000 meters in last place but improved to 10th through 2,000 and passed three other steeplechasers in the final 1,000. The Laurel native finished in 8:29.75, more than two seconds slower than the personal record he set two days earlier in the preliminaries.
Of the four collegians who made the final, Hamilton and Taylor finished at the top.
Earlier Saturday, MSU’s Drake Schneider finished the men’s 400-meter hurdle semifinals in 53.30 seconds, last in his heat and overall.
The Wisconsin native qualified for the semifinals in the event after a time of 51.60 seconds on Friday in the preliminaries. In that round, he finished fourth in the second heat, but he made it to the semis because he had one of the four fastest times of the hurdlers who didn’t finish in the top three of their heats.
Schneider had the 14th-best overall time in the 26-man prelims, more than three seconds behind the fastest hurdler, Rai Benjamin, who finished second to world record setter Karsten Warholm of Norway in the 400 hurdles at last year’s Tokyo Olympics.
Schneider’s personal-best 400 hurdles time is 49.04, set at last month’s Big Sky championships. This was his first appearance at the U.S. Outdoor Championships.
Schneider’s personal-best 400 hurdles time is 49.04, set at last month’s Big Sky championships. This is his first appearance at the U.S. Outdoor Championships.
MSU junior Lucy Corbett also made her U.S. championship debut on Friday. The Bozeman High graduate participated in the women’s high jump finals, and she couldn’t clear the first height of 5 feet, 11.5 inches on her three attempts.
Corbett broke her own school record with a jump of 6-1.5 at April’s Bengal Invitational.
MSU javelin thrower Cantor Coverdell will compete in the finals on Sunday at 1:35 p.m.