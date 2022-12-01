DSC_0214.JPG

Montana State’s Matthew Richtman, left, and Duncan Hamilton compete at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Nov. 19 in Stillwater, Okla.

 Jill Hamilton MacPherson/Contributed

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Coming off a historic cross country season for the Bobcats, Montana State distance runners Duncan Hamilton and Matthew Richtman will shift their focus to the track and compete at Boston University’s Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener on Saturday.

Both runners will compete in the 5,000 meters, albeit in different heats, which are scheduled for the evening session starting at 4:10 p.m. MT. The meet will be livestreamed on FloTrack behind a paywall, yet a link to live results will be found on the men’s track and field team’s schedule page on msubobcats.com.

“There are certain facilities where the majority of the national-qualifying times come from in the 5K and, to a lesser extent, the 3K,” MSU head coach Lyle Weese said. “Coming off of a cross country season where they’re really strong aerobically, this is a great opportunity for them to go onto the fast Boston University track and get a good time down early.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Recommended for you