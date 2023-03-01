Let the news come to you

For the second straight season, Bozeman High School alumni Lucy Corbett and Duncan Hamilton have qualified for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, which will take place March 10-11 at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, N.M.

Both Corbett and Hamilton punched their tickets to the most difficult NCAA track championships to qualify for during a historically strong season for collegiate track and field. They rank in the top 16 in the high jump and the 3,000 meters, respectively, and both athletes earned All-American honors in the same events last season. Their events will take place on day two of the meet on Saturday, March 11, and the meet will be live streamed on ESPN+.

Corbett is making her second appearance at the NCAA’s indoor meet. This season, Corbett earned Big Sky Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week honors three times, won the high jump five times and never placed worse than second in her marquee event. She is coming off becoming just one of four athletes in Big Sky Conference history to four-peat in a single event. Her season-best of 1.85m (6-0.75) occurred at the Bobcat PReview meet in the season opener. At the NCAAs last season, Corbett placed eighth in the high jump.


