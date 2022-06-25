Montana State's Drake Schneider runs down the home stretch of the second heat of the men's 400-meter hurdles at the 2022 U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Montana State’s Drake Schneider will compete at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships for at least one more day.
Schneider qualified for the semifinals of the men’s 400-meter hurdles with a time of 51.60 seconds in the preliminaries Friday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. A strong showing in Saturday’s semifinal race will send Schneider to Sunday’s finals.
“It’s exciting to see Drake make it through to the next round,” MSU head track coach Lyle Weese said in a press release. “He maybe wasn’t feeling his best today, but he did a great job fighting through and moving on to tomorrow.”
The men’s 400 hurdles prelims had four heats, and the top-three hurdlers in each advanced to the semis. Schneider finished fourth in the second heat (more than a second behind the third-fastest time), but the Wisconsin native was able to make the semis because he had one of the four fastest times of the hurdlers who didn’t finish top three in their heats.
Schneider had the 14th-best overall time in the 26-man prelims, more than three seconds behind the fastest hurdler, Rai Benjamin, an American who finished second to world record setter Karsten Warholm of Norway in the 400 hurdles at last year’s Tokyo Olympics.
Schneider’s personal-best 400 hurdles time is 49.04, set at last month’s Big Sky championships. This is his first appearance at the U.S. Outdoor Championships.
MSU junior Lucy Corbett also made her U.S. championship debut on Friday. The Bozeman High graduate participated in the women’s high jump finals, and she couldn’t clear the first height of 5 feet, 11.5 inches on her three attempts.
Corbett broke her own school record with a jump of 6-1.5 at April’s Bengal Invitational.
“Lucy had an incredible year,” Weese said in the press release. “It’s exciting to know she can bring these experiences back next season.”
MSU javelin thrower Cantor Coverdell will compete in the finals on Sunday at 1:35 p.m.
