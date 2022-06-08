Montana State’s Drake Schneider started his first trip to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships with the men’s 400-meter hurdles semifinals Wednesday in Eugene, Oregon.
Schneider finished second in the third heat in a time of 49.08 seconds, which is a program record. While Schneider previously ran a personal-best 49.04 seconds at the Big Sky Outdoor Track and Field championships, that time was altitude adjusted. Schneider — who also finished with the second-fastest overall time — advances to the final on Friday and is a guaranteed All-American.
Schneider also has some familiarity with Hayward Field, last competing in the U.S. Olympic Trials last year. That seemingly helped him during his race Wednesday, where he shot out to the front in lane five.
He ran alongside Texas Tech’s Malik Metivier for the majority of the race, with Metivier taking first in a personal-best time of 48.89 seconds. Schneider was able to hold off Texas A&M’s James Smith coming over the final hurdle to secure second.
MSU head coach Lyle Weese said Schneider ran a “spectacular” race.
“A lot of times that semifinal round, especially in the relatively shorter races, can be really nerve-racking,” Weese said. “And I thought he was just super composed and went out there and ran fast, got through to the next round. He’s looking really good for the final.”
The fourth and final Bobcat competing Wednesday was Colby Wilson in the men’s pole vault. Wilson, in his first trip to nationals, finished in 20th place (16 feet, 10.75 inches). Weese said he’s proud of the “huge strides” Wilson made throughout this outdoor season.
“He has gone from being a good vaulter to being one of the better vaulters in the NCAA,” Weese said. “This whole year has been so fun and so special seeing him break through to that next level. It was great seeing him compete in his first NCAA championships (Wednesday). And I think it’s likely to be the first of many.”
Schneider will next compete in the men’s 400-meter hurdles final at 8:27 p.m. MT on Friday.
