The Montana State track and field program has continued its strong outdoor season and secured two Big Sky Conference awards on Monday as the league announced Lucy Corbett as its Female Field Athlete of the Week and Duncan Hamilton as the Male Track Athlete of the Week.
Hamilton and Corbett's awards from the Big Sky are their second of the 2022 outdoor slate. Corbett claimed her fifth combined honor between the 2021-22 indoor and outdoor seasons with her latest performance. Hamilton's weekly award is his third combined between this year's indoor and outdoor track and field seasons.
Hamilton competed in one of the top races of the weekend across the country in Division I track. Hamilton was part of a small contingent of Bobcats that participated in Stanford's Payton Jordan Invitational on Friday.
Hamilton raced in a highly contested 3,000-meter steeplechase field and clocked an 8:26.44. His fourth-place finish was just two seconds behind Ahmed Jaziri of Eastern Kentucky. The time for Hamilton qualified him for the USA Track and Field Championships in June and ranks him second on the NCAA's performance list, trailing only Jaziri. His time, which was the second best of his entire running career, also currently ranks 14th in the world in the event.
Lucy Corbett continued her torrid 2022 at the Bengal Invitational on Saturday. Corbett improved on her school-record mark outdoors by clearing 6 feet, 1.50 inches. That mark moved her up to third on the NCAA West Region performance list. She also competed in the long jump and placed fifth overall with a leap of 18-10.50.
In all, Montana State has been honored eight times this outdoor season by the Big Sky Conference. In addition to Corbett and Hamilton each being awarded twice, Elena Carter, Camila Noe, Drake Schneider and Colby Wilson have been selected as Athletes of the Week.
Montana State's track and field program closes out its regular season on Saturday in Missoula as the Bobcats participate in the Tom Gage Invitational.
