Thanks to running two top-10 marks in program history last weekend, Montana State freshman sprinter Caroline Hawkes was named the Big Sky Women’s Track Athlete of the week, as announced by the conference office on Monday.
This is the first Big Sky Athlete of the Week award of Hawkes’ career. Drew Bosley and John Murphy helped Northern Arizona sweep the men’s weekly awards, while Eastern Washington’s Hally Ruff was named the Big Sky Indoor Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.
Running in her home state of California for the first time in her collegiate career, Hawkes wasted no time etching her name in the program’s all-time top-10 standings during the opening weekend of outdoor season. At the Redlands Invitational last Friday, the San Clemente native won the 200-meter dash with a wind-legal time of 24.68, which ranks 10th all-time at MSU.
Less than 24 hours removed from running the 200 meters, Hawkes shattered her lifetime personal best in the 400 meters with her runner-up time of 54.80 at Point Loma’s Ross and Sharon Irwin Meet. Her time not only ranks fifth all-time at Montana State, but also is believed to be the fastest time by a true freshman in program history. As it stands, Hawkes ranks 22nd in Division I and is the fifth-fastest freshman in the country in the 400 meters.
The freshman also led off the Bobcats’ freshman-heavy 4x100-meter relay last Saturday. MSU’s freshman squad of Hawkes, Peyton Garrison, Jaeden Wolff and junior Macy White ran a time of 46.14 seconds to place third overall. Their time also ranks third all-time in MSU history, and is less than one second off the school record of 45.59 seconds that was set last year.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.