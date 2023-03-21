Let the news come to you

Thanks to running two top-10 marks in program history last weekend, Montana State freshman sprinter Caroline Hawkes was named the Big Sky Women’s Track Athlete of the week, as announced by the conference office on Monday.

This is the first Big Sky Athlete of the Week award of Hawkes’ career. Drew Bosley and John Murphy helped Northern Arizona sweep the men’s weekly awards, while Eastern Washington’s Hally Ruff was named the Big Sky Indoor Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.

Running in her home state of California for the first time in her collegiate career, Hawkes wasted no time etching her name in the program’s all-time top-10 standings during the opening weekend of outdoor season. At the Redlands Invitational last Friday, the San Clemente native won the 200-meter dash with a wind-legal time of 24.68, which ranks 10th all-time at MSU.


