Montana State's Camila Noe and Colby Wilson were honored by the Big Sky Conference on Monday with weekly awards the league announced. Noe was named the Big Sky's Women's Track Athlete of the Week and Wilson was selected as the Big Sky's Men's Field Athlete of the Week.
Noe ran in the first of the college invitational 5,000 races on the women's side at the Bryan Clay Invitational. She placed eighth by coming in at 15 minutes, 52.02 seconds. Her time was more than six seconds faster than the program record she set last year and is 30 seconds faster than the next mark on MSU's all-time top 10 list. Her time is the 16th fastest at the Division I level this season. She also finished 17th overall in the 1,500 at the event. Her time of 4:30.44 was a lifetime best which ranks 10th all-time by Bobcat female runners.
Wilson continued his climb up Montana State's pole vault charts at the Beach Invitational this past Saturday. Wilson had a clearance of 17 feet, 7.25 inches that moved him to second in Bobcat history outdoors. His height also placed him 14th on the NCAA's outdoor performance list.
Both Bobcat athletes have previously earned weekly honors from the Big Sky. Wilson nabbed two of the awards this past indoor season, while Noe was picked with a cross country weekly award in the fall of 2019.
