Montana State track and field senior Camila Noe’s season debut in 5,000 meters was a long time coming. Yet it was worth the wait — even if the buildup was nerve-racking.
Before Noe’s school-record-breaking time of 15 minutes, 59.69 seconds at the Husky Classic on Friday, the Bozeman High School grad was anxious about her season debut in her marquee event. Nearly a year removed from her last 5K on the track, Noe was hesitant to set a goal of breaking 16 minutes.
Noe toed the line with 18 other runners, all while silently telling herself to relax.
The starting gun went off, then sounded again seconds later, as a congested start prompted the race officials to bring everyone back for a cleaner start. During the second start, Noe found herself in the back row, jostling for position before making her first of many moves forward on the straightaway of the first lap. Yet the senior wasn’t nervous. She was relaxed and focused in the moment.
“I could tell from the first 200 meters that we were going pretty fast and I didn't need to be part of that front group,” Noe said. “We went through the first 1,600 meters at 5:02, which was well below what I wanted to go through. I was more aware of my pace, and I didn’t want to exert more energy than I needed to just to be in the top five. I felt comfortable, and I wasn’t stressed.”
Over the next 1,600 meters, the race split into two packs: One group of nine following the pacer in earnest, and a chase pack about 10 meters back, biding its time. This is where Noe was throughout the first few phases of the race.
“She is a really good racer,” head coach Lyle Weese said. “A lot of it comes naturally to her, but she put herself in a good position and was really aware of what was happening around her. If there was someone ahead of her who was slowing down, she didn’t hesitate and she kept going. She didn’t get caught up in anyone else’s race.”
Noe worked her way up to the front of the chase pack where Furman’s Jenna Mulhern set the pace and waited for the right moment to break off. Yet with four laps to go, Noe sensed Mulhern wasn’t gaining on the leaders and she took matters into her own hands.
“Oftentimes, as runners, we get behind a person and we get comfortable following them, but what changed for me was I had more awareness,” Noe said. “I knew people in front of me were slowing down, so I made my moves. Then I noticed I was picking up ground on (Washington’s Andrea Markezichl) who was ahead of me for the last few laps. I was like, ‘Wow, I’m actually running faster than some of the front-pack runners right now.’”
Her second-half patience paid off. With two 300-meter laps to go, Noe could sense she was running well based on the energy of the crowd, split seconds of noticing Weese’s reactions out of the corner of her eye and how her body felt in the last phase of the race. She was feeling good enough to make a final move.
“Coming along the home stretch, I realized ‘Oh my God, I’m going to make it,’” Noe said. “I crossed and saw the clock at 15:58 or 59 and I knew I made it. I would’ve been so sad if I missed sub-16 by a second. I was pretty stoked.”
Her time not only broke her own school record she set last year but also makes her the first MSU woman to go sub-16 in the 5K in indoor and outdoor track. Noe ranks third in the Big Sky Conference and 39th in Division I during one of the fastest collegiate track seasons in history.
“I feel so much more confident coming off of this race,” Noe said. “I consider the 5K my event, so to be able to pull off a sub-16-minute 5K is such a confidence booster. I feel like I’m walking away from this race with a lot of gratitude for the fitness I have and motivation for the upcoming months. It feels like some goals of mine aren’t too crazy now that I’ve been able to run that time.”
Her sentiment echoed teammate Ben Perrin’s recollection of the meet. Perrin, who broke the MSU 5K record at last year’s Husky Classic, ran a similar, confidence-boosing 5K finishing in 13:41.44 — a narrow second place behind former Oregon runner Jackson Mestler, who overtook Perrin in the final 10 feet of the race.
“Sometimes, training at altitude can discourage you because of the times, but it was nice to come down to sea level and race,” Perrin said. “Everyone had a solid weekend here, so our confidence and excitement as a group is pretty high.”
Aside from Noe’s school record, five Bobcats ran personal bests in Seattle, including two more top-10 marks in the 3K thanks to Mya Dube and Levi Taylor.
BUSINESS TRIP NOTES
In the invitational heat of the 3K, Duncan Hamilton placed third with a time of 7:44.90 — about one second off his fastest time of the season.
Earlier in the 3K, Taylor ran a lifetime best of 8:01.05, which ranks fifth all-time at Montana State. Owen Smith also PRed in the 3,000 meters with an 8:17.20.
On the women’s side, three 3K runners set new PRs. Dube was the top Bobcat in the event with a 9:29.90 — the sixth-fastest at MSU — while Kendra Lusk shattered her previous best time by over 15 seconds with a time of 9:45.93. Running her first 3,000 meters in a Bobcat uniform, grad transfer Ava Weems ran a 9:50.57 and Lindsey Paulson rounded out the 3K runners with a 9:43.57.
Over in the men’s 5K, Cooper West ran his second, sub-15 5K with a 14:38.28 in the first heat, while Matthew Richtman clocked a 14:16.21 in the invitational heat of the 5K. For the women, Alex Moore ran an 18:15.51 in the first heat.
MORE TOP-10 MARKS AT BOBCAT PERFORMANCE MEET
Meanwhile, in Worthington Arena, the Bobcats put together an impressive slew of performances in their penultimate regular-season meet of the year. Eight new top-10 all-time marks occurred during the Bobcat Performance meet. A grand total of 13 Bobcat individuals and both relays won their respective events on Friday.
Matt Furdyk won his fifth weight throw of the season with a mark of 19.54m (64-01.25), which he achieved on his fifth throw. Over on the runway, Elena Carter broke the six-meter barrier for the first time indoors on her final long jump attempt. She would win the meet with her 6.08m mark (19-11.50): the third-best jump in MSU history and a significant improvement over her conference-leading mark.
Once the track action started, the sprint squad posted impressive times, as Macy White, Jaeden Wolff, Stryder Todd-Fields and Xavier Simpson qualified for finals. Macy White would go on to run two pre-converted 7.52-second races to win the event. Wolff would finish fourth with a time of 7.79 seconds.
For the men, Todd-Fields and Simpson ran nearly-identical 6.91-second, pre-converted times in the prelims, albeit in different heats. Then in the finals, despite a late recall due to timing errors, Todd-Fields and Simpson managed to PR once again on a quick turnaround. Todd-Fields would narrowly finish in second with a 6.90-second, post-conversion time, while Simpson finished in fourth with a 6.92, which ranks sixth and tied for eighth all-time at MSU.
Over in the circle, senior Jordan Fink set an indoor personal best in the shot put with a throw of 14.56m (47-09.25) on her final attempt. She ranks 10th all-time in MSU history in the event and has moved into second in the conference standings in the women’s shot put after Friday night’s performance. Fellow senior thrower Leah Klein took second place in both the women’s weight throw and the shot put to help bolster the Bobcats’ team score.
Grace Gilbreth (9:55.67, post-conversion) and Hannah Perrin went 1-2 in the women’s 3K, then MSU would sweep with Rob McManus (running unattached), Sam Ells and Samuel Smith taking the top three spots in the men’s 3K.
Mixing up its usual 4x400-meter relay order, the women’s quartet of White, Madison Smith, Wolff and Alyssa Boshart won with a time of 3:59.19.
Montana threatened to take the lead on the third leg of the 4x400, but Alex Hershey held the Grizzlies off and set up a thrilling final leg with Will Anderson. Running a 48.94-second split, Anderson held off Montana’s Xavier Melice to stop the clock with a post-converted time of 3:16.03.
Robert Hartley and Idaho State’s Ekhardt Van der Watt were locked in a jump-off in the men’s pole vault, as both vaulters cleared 4.90m (16.00-75) on their second attempts but failed to clear the 5.00m (16-04.75) bar. Both vaulters would settle for a tie after they lowered the bar from 5.00m and both athletes failed to clear it. Yet Hartley moved into a three-way tie for fourth in the Big Sky by clearing 4.90m.
