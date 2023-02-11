Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana State track and field senior Camila Noe’s season debut in 5,000 meters was a long time coming. Yet it was worth the wait — even if the buildup was nerve-racking.

Before Noe’s school-record-breaking time of 15 minutes, 59.69 seconds at the Husky Classic on Friday, the Bozeman High School grad was anxious about her season debut in her marquee event. Nearly a year removed from her last 5K on the track, Noe was hesitant to set a goal of breaking 16 minutes.

Noe toed the line with 18 other runners, all while silently telling herself to relax.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you