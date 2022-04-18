A school record was broken, while several other top marks in program history were in jeopardy, as the Montana State track and field program closed out a strong showing in California on Saturday with its appearance at the Beach Invitational.
Senior Alex Hellenberg had two of the Bobcats’ top performances on Saturday at Long Beach State’s Jack Rose Track facility.
Hellenberg began her day by finishing in a tie for third in the women’s pole vault. Her clearance of 13 feet, 3.75 inches was more than four inches higher than her previous lifetime best. The mark moved her from fifth to fourth all-time among Bobcat female vaulters. Hellenberg ended her day by taking second overall in the triple jump competition. Her leap of 41-10 was more than 1.5 feet farther than her previous best as the mark set a program record.
Ian Fosdick and Colby Wilson added to MSU’s big day in the men’s triple jump and pole vault events, respectively. Fosdick became the third Bobcat male to reach 50 feet in the triple jump as he hit the mark outright. He became the first Bobcat to cross 50 feet in 32 years, while he also had a personal-best long jump of 22-05.75 to finish 24th in that competition on Saturday. Wilson continued his climb up Montana State’s pole vault charts as his clearance of 17-07.25 moved him to second in Bobcat history outdoors. His height also placed him among the top 15 in the country in Division I at this time.
There were multiple other top-10 all-time chart marks set Saturday. MSU’s men’s 4x100 relay of Derrick Olsen, Will Anderson, Chris Bianchini and Drake Schneider completed a time of 3 minutes, 11.64 seconds to take first overall. That time was the second fastest ever by a Bobcat relay. Olsen also finished second in the 110 hurdles, while earning the top time among college athletes, coming in at 13.88. The time was wind-aided so his time he ran Friday of 13.93 stands as the school record.
MSU’s Twila Reovan took 15th overall in the women’s triple jump with a leap of 39-03.25. It improved on her No. 6 placement on the Bobcats’ top 10 list. Elena Carter also had a wind-aided time of 13.37 in the women’s 100 hurdles while placing seventh. If it wasn’t wind aided, the time would have topped her school record she set Friday of 13.53.
Several athletes had strong showings for the Bobcats at the LBSU track complex.
Jordan Fink had a personal-best shot put of 45-10 to take 31st overall in the women’s competition. Taylor Brisendine (long jump), Shelby Schweyen (high jump) and Anna Trudnowski (400 hurdles) each had personal-best performances in their respective events.
The men’s throwers were led by Carter Slade who had a 33rd-place showing in the shot put.
The Montana State track and field program returns to competition after a week hiatus on Friday, April 29, when the Bobcats participate in the Bengal Invitational in Pocatello, Idaho.