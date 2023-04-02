For the ninth time in the last 11 seasons, the Montana State women’s track and field team defeated Montana in its annual Cat-Griz clash at UM’s Dornblaser Field on Saturday afternoon under inclement skies. The MSU women posted a 107.5-85.5 win over the Grizzlies.
The Bobcat women swept the top two spots in five events, three at distance and two in field.
MSU took the top four spots in the 1,500 meters as Mya Dube (4 minutes, 39.84 seconds) and Kendra Lusk (4:44.04) finished first and second, respectively. The Bobcats also went one-two at 5,000 meters led by Camila Noe (17:48.58) and Alex Moore (17:52.80). MSU’s distance crew wrapped up its stellar performance by going one-two in the 3,000-meter steeplechase as Lindsay Paulson posted a time of 10:57.06 followed by Grace Gilbreth (10:59.05).
In the field events, MSU went one-two in the triple jump and shot put. Hailey Coey led the Bobcats in triple jump with a leap of 11.57 meters. She was followed by Twila Reovan (11.52m). Coey also captured the long jump with a mark of 5.71m. MSU’s Jordan Fink placed first in shot put with a toss of 14.52m, while Leah Klein was second at 13.60m.
Other events winners included Caroline Hawkes (200M, 25.62), Jada Zorn (800M, 2:16.28), Klein (hammer, 55.03m), Macy White, Morgan Hanson, Jaeden Wolff and Alyssa Bishart in the 4x400 relay (4:06.70) and Gracey Carter (javelin, 39.93m).
Despite three event wins from All-America performer Duncan Hamilton, Montana’s 4x400M relay team edged the Bobcats by .01 seconds in the final race to notch a 97.5-93.5 win over the Bobcats. It was UM’s first win over the MSU men since the 2013 campaign.
Hamilton, a Bozeman High grad, took top honors in the 1,500 meters (3:53.78), 5,000 meters (14:35.05) and 3,000 meter-steeplechase (8:47.62). The Bobcat distance crew dominated the meet, taking the top five spots at 1,500 meters and the top six positions at 5,000 meters and the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
Also posting top honors for MSU were Michael Swan, Jr. (400M, 48.92), Chris Bianchini (800M, 1:53.70), Janis Pohl (400M Hurdles, 52.82), Ian Fosdick (triple jump, 13.72m), Matt Furdyk (hammer, 55.14m, and discus, 51.24m).
