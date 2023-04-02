Let the news come to you

For the ninth time in the last 11 seasons, the Montana State women’s track and field team defeated Montana in its annual Cat-Griz clash at UM’s Dornblaser Field on Saturday afternoon under inclement skies. The MSU women posted a 107.5-85.5 win over the Grizzlies.

The Bobcat women swept the top two spots in five events, three at distance and two in field.

MSU took the top four spots in the 1,500 meters as Mya Dube (4 minutes, 39.84 seconds) and Kendra Lusk (4:44.04) finished first and second, respectively. The Bobcats also went one-two at 5,000 meters led by Camila Noe (17:48.58) and Alex Moore (17:52.80). MSU’s distance crew wrapped up its stellar performance by going one-two in the 3,000-meter steeplechase as Lindsay Paulson posted a time of 10:57.06 followed by Grace Gilbreth (10:59.05).


