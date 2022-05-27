Montana State’s women’s track and field team had four Bobcats participate in the NCAA Division I West Preliminary Rounds on Thursday at Arkansas’ John McConnell Field. All four athletes that represented MSU in the meet Thursday were making their first appearances.
Elena Carter competed in three events as part of a busy afternoon. Carter finished 35th in the 100-meter hurdles by crossing the finish line in 13.69 seconds, 37th in the long jump behind a leap of 19 feet, 4.25 inches and took 45th in the 100 (11.99).
Alex Hellenberg, who will be part of Saturday’s triple jump competition, finished in a tie for 28th in the pole vault by clearing 12-11.75.
Morgan Evans and Angellica Street participated in the 100 hurdles and javelin, respectively. Evans took 39th by clocking a 13.75. Street took 32nd in the javelin with her throw of 145-2.
Former LB Andersen signs contract with Falcons
Former Montana State football star Troy Andersen is officially a member of the Atlanta Falcons.
Andersen has signed his rookie contract with Atlanta, the team announced Wednesday. All rookie contracts for NFL Draft picks last four years.
Andersen’s contract is for $6.1 million, with $2.6 million guaranteed and a $1.6 million signing bonus, per Spotrac.com.
Atlanta selected Andersen in the second round of last month’s draft with the 58th overall pick. He’ll line up at inside linebacker for the Falcons, the same position he played in his All-American, defensive player of the year-winning senior season with the Bobcats.
The Dillon native also starred at quarterback, running back and outside linebacker in his MSU career.
The Falcons signed Andersen’s former MSU teammate, safety Tre Webb, earlier this month to an undrafted free agent deal. Former Bobcats Kevin Kassis (Seattle Seahawks), Lewis Kidd (New Orleans Saints) and Lance McCutcheon (Los Angeles Rams) also signed with NFL teams as UDFAs, and ex-MSU edge rusher Daniel Hardy was drafted by the Rams in the seventh round.
Former RB Hosey commits to Texas A&M Commerce
Former Montana State football player DeMareus Hosey has committed to Texas A&M Commerce, he announced Monday on social media.
Hosey, a reserve running back in his three years at MSU, made the decision a little less than a month after he entered the transfer portal. Commerce is a Division II program (that will be moving up to Division I in July) located about 100 miles east of Hosey’s hometown Justin, Texas, which resides in the Dallas-Forth Worth area.
Hosey was one of nine Bobcats to enter the portal after the 2021 regular season ended, and he’s the third to commit to a Texas program, joining receivers Charles Brown (Texas State) and Jaden Smith (Tarleton State). The other MSU portal entrants to commit elsewhere were quarterback Matthew McKay (Elon), kicker Luke Pawlak (Toledo), offensive lineman TJ Session (Cal) and O-lineman Cole Snyder (Delaware). QB Casey Bauman and receiver Jamahd Monroe are the only former Cats yet to commit somewhere else after going the portal route.
Hosey redshirted for at MSU in 2019 after playing in four games, in which he rushed for 76 yards on 10 carries. The 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19, and Hosey tallied 20 yards on four rushes last season.