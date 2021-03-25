Montana State will travel to Missoula for the Al Manuel Northwest Invitational at Dornblaser Field. Four events — the women's hammer throw, men's shot put and both steeplechase races — take place at 3 p.m. Friday. The remaining events are slated to begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
The MSU men's team ranked second and the women's team was picked fourth in the Big Sky preseason polls.
The meet will be the second for the Bobcats this outdoor season after previously hosting three during the indoor portion of their 2020-21 schedule. In its outdoor opener a week ago, Montana State had several individuals complete standout performances.
Carla Nicosia and Camila Noe put together record-breaking efforts for the MSU women's squad.
Nicosia, competing in her first season as a Bobcat after transferring from Montana, made a splash in her official debut in Sacramento. Nicosia put up marks on four of her triple jump attempts, with her fourth attempt serving as her best. Her jump of 40 feet, 3.25 inches tied a program record that's been held by Erin Jones Graf since 2003.
Noe ran in the 5,000-meter run and completed a first-place time of 16 minutes, 25.2 seconds. The Bozeman native, who previously ran a time in the event that had her third all-time for MSU, moved into the record-holder spot with her effort. Noe's time placed her ahead of Annette Hand, who set the program's initial record time in 1985.
MSU had several others who set top-10 all-time marks in the outdoor season opener at the Hornet Invitational last week.
Duncan Hamilton recently wrapped up a notable week on the national stage and continued his success this year in Sacramento. He placed first in the 3,000 steeplechase with a time of 8:56.67. The 2019 Big Sky champion in the event moved from 10th to eighth in program history with his performance.
Macy White made her outdoor debut for the Bobcats women's team and clocked MSU's fifth-fastest time ever in the 100. She crossed the line in 12.02 seconds and took runner-up less than a tenth of a second behind Sacramento State's LaTrouchka Duke. Another sprinter, Damien Nelson, also nearly had a top-10 time in his MSU debut. Nelson completed a time of 10.64 seconds in the 100. The mark would have been the second-fastest ever by a Montana State runner if not for a wind-aided reading of 2.2 during the event.
Two MSU throwers had top-10 marks in their respective events. Celestia Hammond, who previously was 10th on the Bobcats' all-time chart in the javelin, moved to ninth with her lifetime best 149-05. She finished behind two Stanford competitors in the event at Sacramento State. Ethan Saberhagen topped his best discus throw of his college career by more than 15 feet with his mark of 169 at the Hornet Invite. His first-place finish moved him into a tie for 10th all-time among Bobcats in the event.
As MSU prepares for the meet in Missoula, a double-digit number of Bobcats rank among the top three in an event on the Big Sky performance list early in the season.
Ben Perrin (men's 5,000), Drake Schneider (men's 400 hurdles), Noe (women's 5,000), Nicosia (women's triple jump) and Saberhagen (men's discus) all sit in the top spot. Morgan Evans (women's 100 hurdles), Evelyn Adams (women's 100 hurdles), Lexi Kyro (women's steeplechase), Gillian Maness (women's steeplechase), Matthew Richtman (men's 5,000), Levi Taylor (men's steeplechase) and Isaac Schmidt (men's steeplechase) all hold top three positions for the Bobcats.
A large contingent of Bobcats are expected to participate this weekend in the first of two meets MSU will appear in on Montana's outdoor track this season. The Al Manuel Northwest Invite field includes competitors from Carroll College, Eastern Washington, Utah State and host Montana.
Montana will be allowing general-admission entry on a limited, first-come basis with face masks required at all times.
