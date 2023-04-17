The Montana State track and field teams completed their stay in Southern California wrapping up competition that saw them produce 29 top-10 Big Sky Conference marks at the Bryan Clay Invitational and the Beach Invitational on Saturday.
Included in the 29 top performances were eight marks that will make their way into the top 10 all-time in Bobcat history.
Macy White, a product of Woodstock, Georgia, paced the Bobcat in the sprints at the Bryan Clay Invitational. Her time of 11.75 at 100 meters moved her into second on the Big Sky list and improved her third-best mark in MSU history. In addition, White went 24.24 at 200 meters, which moved her into third on the all-time Bobcat list and sixth on this season’s Big Sky top performance chart.
Jaeden Wollf, a graduate of Billings West, posted a time of 11.98 at 100 meters, the fourth-best mark in the league and seventh all-time at MSU. Caroline Hawkes, running in her home state, recorded two top-10 marks in Bobcat history. Her time of 24.64 in the 200 meters moved her into ninth all-time, while her clocking of 54.56 at 400 meters is third-best in the Big Sky this season and ranks fifth all-time on the Bobcat charts.
MSU’s 4x400 meter women’s relay team posted the top time in the Big Sky this spring with a clocking of 3 minutes, 42.33 seconds. The mark, set by Madison Smith, Peyton Garrison, Guilia Gandolfi and Hawkes, ranks seventh on MSU’s all-time books.
The final event of the Bryan Clay Invitational featured numerous heats in the men’s and women’s 1,500 meters that stretched into the wee hours of Saturday night. MSU distance standout Duncan Hamilton clocked the third-fastest time in the Big Sky this season at 3:41.13, while Rob McManus was on his heels at 3:46.17, sixth-best in the league and ninth all-time at MSU. McManus’ time of 14:00.19 at 5,000 meters also put him ninth in Bobcat history.
Seven of the top-10 times on this season’s Big Sky performance lists at 1,500 and 5,000 meters came this weekend at the Bryan Clay meet.
Highlighting the Bobcat field events on Saturday were Matt Furdyk’s throws in the discus and hammer. The native of Lynden, Washington, notched the third-best mark in the Big Sky with a toss of 171 feet, 1 inch in the discus. He followed that by going 190-3 in the hammer, the fifth-best mark in the league.
Former Billings West standout Hailey Coey recorded a leap of 39-1.25 in the triple jump, moving her into fifth on the Big Sky performance list and into eighth on MSU’s all-time top 10 list.
