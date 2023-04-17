Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Montana State track and field teams completed their stay in Southern California wrapping up competition that saw them produce 29 top-10 Big Sky Conference marks at the Bryan Clay Invitational and the Beach Invitational on Saturday.

Included in the 29 top performances were eight marks that will make their way into the top 10 all-time in Bobcat history.

Macy White, a product of Woodstock, Georgia, paced the Bobcat in the sprints at the Bryan Clay Invitational. Her time of 11.75 at 100 meters moved her into second on the Big Sky list and improved her third-best mark in MSU history. In addition, White went 24.24 at 200 meters, which moved her into third on the all-time Bobcat list and sixth on this season’s Big Sky top performance chart.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you