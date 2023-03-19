Competing in its biggest meet of the young season, the Montana State track and field team wrapped up a successful trip to San Diego at Point Loma’s Ross and Sharon Irwin Meet on Saturday.
Five new top-10 all-time women’s track and field marks went down at the meet — including a freshman-heavy group of Caroline Hawkes, Payton Garrison, Jaeden Wolff and junior Macy White making their season debut in the 4x100-meter relay. All told, three Bobcat individuals won events and MSU had 16 top-three placers in their respective events.
The women’s sprint team started the meet on the right foot with the aforementioned 4x100-meter relay debuting with a time of 46.14 seconds, which is tied for third-best in program history. Hawkes, Garrison, Wolff and White placed third overall in the fast heat, then Hawkes kept up her successful weekend in California by placing second in the 400 meters with a time of 54.80. Her time is not only the fourth-best all-time at MSU, but also the fastest freshman 400-meter time in program history. As it stands, Hawkes has the 16th-fastest time in Division I and the third-best among freshmen.
Elsewhere in the sprints, Madison Smith won the 800 meters in a time of 2 minutes, 9.96 seconds in her outdoor debut. Finishing nearly seven seconds ahead of the next runner, Smith soloed her lifetime personal best, which also ranks fifth all-time at MSU. In the early stages of the 2023 season, Smith has the 13th-fastest time in Division I in the 800 meters.
Less than 24 hours removed from setting her outdoor personal best in the pole vault, Maisee Brown outdid herself by clearing 3.89m (12 feet, 9 inches) to win the pole vault on Saturday. She cleared the 3.89m bar on her second attempt and beat out Navy’s Stephanie Jacobs by virtue of having fewer misses. Brown’s meet ended at the 4.03m (13-3) bar, which would have been her lifetime personal best across indoor and outdoor track.
Rounding out the top-10 performances was freshman jumper Hailey Coey, who broke into MSU’s top-10 list with a mark of 11.74m (38-6.25) in the triple jump. After making the finals off her first jump of 11.16m (36-7.5), Coey scratched the next two attempts before popping off on her fourth attempt with her lifetime-best jump to place second in the event. Her teammate Twila Reovan finished in third with a mark of 11.72m (38-5.5).
Elsewhere in the sprints, White placed second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.92 in her outdoor debut.
Leah Klein posted her second top-three finish in the hammer throw with a mark of 50.09m (164-4).
MSU’s men’s javelin duo of Cooper Hoffman and Pat Vialva placed second and third with marks of 61.56m (202-0) and 59.87m (196-5), respectively.
Jordan Fink placed third in the women’s shot put with a mark of 13.74m (45-1) — an improvement over her mark from Friday’s meet at the Redlands Invitational.
On the men’s side, Carter Slade also placed third in the men’s shot put with a throw of 16.22m (53-2.75).
Kyle Yonker and Robert Hartley rounded out MSU’s top-three finishers by placing second and third in the men’s pole vault. Yonker improved in his second outdoor meet in an MSU uniform by clearing 4.79m (15-8.5), while Hartley took third by clearing the 4.49m (14-8.75) bar.
Montana State will stay in-state for its next meet: the Al Manuel Invitational, held from March 24-25 in Missoula.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.