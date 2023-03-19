Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Competing in its biggest meet of the young season, the Montana State track and field team wrapped up a successful trip to San Diego at Point Loma’s Ross and Sharon Irwin Meet on Saturday.

Five new top-10 all-time women’s track and field marks went down at the meet — including a freshman-heavy group of Caroline Hawkes, Payton Garrison, Jaeden Wolff and junior Macy White making their season debut in the 4x100-meter relay. All told, three Bobcat individuals won events and MSU had 16 top-three placers in their respective events.

The women’s sprint team started the meet on the right foot with the aforementioned 4x100-meter relay debuting with a time of 46.14 seconds, which is tied for third-best in program history. Hawkes, Garrison, Wolff and White placed third overall in the fast heat, then Hawkes kept up her successful weekend in California by placing second in the 400 meters with a time of 54.80. Her time is not only the fourth-best all-time at MSU, but also the fastest freshman 400-meter time in program history. As it stands, Hawkes has the 16th-fastest time in Division I and the third-best among freshmen.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you