Montana State is breaking up its training schedule by hosting two competitions over the next month. MSU has tentatively slated two duals against Idaho State in Worthington Arena on Jan. 22 and Feb. 5.
"We are so fortunate to have an indoor facility for us to have some competitions in," said Lyle Weese, Montana State's director of track and field. "We're also really fortunate to have an administration and team of individuals on campus that are willing to make something like this happen. We just feel really grateful for the chance to have our student-athletes compete during these times."
Only those athletes competing during their scheduled event and those working the event will have access to the arena floor. No fans will be allowed at the events.
Masks will be required to be worn by all those in the arena except for athletes when they are physically competing in their event. Competitors will be socially distanced as much as possible in between their event participation. All competitors will need to have had a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of participation while tests will be required of those working the event.
Jumps events are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., throws and distance events will take place from 1:10 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and sprints events will follow at 4:45 p.m. No crossover will take place between different event groups in order to limit any potential exposure to athletes.
The Big Sky announced on Friday the conference championships would not be held as scheduled due to local health restrictions and capacity concerns.
Fans will not be able to attend MSU's two indoor events in order to minimize risk to fans and athletes. Live results for the duals will be available at msubobcats.com/trackresults. A breakdown of events will be available on msubobcats.com as more details are finalized.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.