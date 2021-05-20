Montana State had 13 athletes declared as entries Thursday into the NCAA West Preliminary hosted by Texas A&M at E.B. Cushing Stadium beginning May 26.
Representing the Bobcats will be Collin Buck, Lucy Corbett, Cantor Coverdell, Duncan Hamilton, Cooper Hoffman, Noah Martin, Alec Nehring, Carla Nicosia, Derrick Olsen, Ethan Saberhagen, Drake Schneider, Levi Taylor and Carley VonHeeder.
The NCAA announced the top 48 declared entries in all individual events and the top 24 relay teams in each region on Thursday. The top 12 finishers in each event at the West and East Preliminary Rounds will advance to compete at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon, from May 9-12.
Montana State athletes that rank among the top 12 on the West Region performance list include Corbett, Hamilton and VonHeeder.
Corbett moved up to a tie for sixth among West Regional athletes in the women's high jump with her school-record height of 6 feet at the Big Sky meet. That clearance broke a 36-year-old program record and helped her garner her first outdoor gold medal in the event.
VonHeeder moved to ninth on the performance list in the javelin with her school-record mark of 173-10 at the conference meet. Her throw was 15 feet farther than her previous best and helped her capture her first gold medal, and second all-conference honor, of her college career.
Hamilton ranks sixth in the West Region in the 1,500 meters and 11th in the 3,000 steeplechase. The Bozeman native, who broke Cristian Soratos's program record in the 1,500 en route to taking second at the Big Sky meet, was scratched from the event in the coaches' review to focus on the steeplechase.
Hamilton's converted time of 8:41.6 in the 3,000 steeplechase, which he ran as he claimed back-to-back Big Sky titles in the event individually last weekend, moved him to third on MSU's all-time top 10 list.
Schneider and Coverdell each rank near the top 12 heading into the preliminary round.
Schneider, who has owned MSU's record in the men's 400 hurdles since his sophomore season in 2019, improved it over the course of the current outdoor slate to 50.23 seconds. The three-time Big Sky champion in the event ranks 13th heading into the regional.
Coverdell earned a gold medal in the men's javelin at this year's Big Sky meet with his personal-best throw of 221-04. That mark placed him 18th on the regional performance list and fourth on the Bobcats' all-time chart.
Several Bobcats will be making return trips to the NCAA West Preliminary.
VonHeeder will be making her team-leading fourth trip to the regional meet with her best-ever finish of 25th completed during her junior season in 2019.
Martin will be making a third appearance at the regional meet with his last showing nearly advancing him to the NCAA Championships as he placed 13th in the men's high jump in 2018 in Sacramento.
Hamilton and Schneider will each be competing in their second regional meets of their college careers.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.