The Montana State track and field program finalized its incoming signing class on Saturday, with 14 athletes joining in 2023-2024.
Eight of the 14 hail from the state of Montana, with standouts joining the Bobcats from Manhattan, Kalispell, Livingston, Froid, Missoula, Plentywood and Bozeman.
The class also features two transfers hailing from Italy and one freshman from Australia.
Montana State's track and field programs have consistently been a contender in the Big Sky Conference under head coach Lyle Weese, with the men's teams accomplishing top three showings in seven of eight possible championship appearances, and four coming in runner-up fashion (2019 indoor, 2021 outdoor, 2022 outdoor and 2023 outdoor).
The Bobcat women's squad has totaled five top-three finishes under Weese with a runner-up showing at the 2019 indoor meet before second-place finishes at the last three conference championship competitions (2022 outdoor, 2023 indoor, and 2023 outdoor).
Jadyn VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, Manhattan, Montana
VanDyken joins MSU from nearby Manhattan Christian, where she broke four school records in the 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters and in cross country. The Treasure State sprinter also set divisional records in the three outdoor sprint events and capped her senior year by securing top-four finishes at the state meet in the 100, 200, 400, long jump and triple jump. Those monster performances followed up state championship titles her junior season in the 200, 400 and triple jump on the way to a team runner-up finish on the podium. VanDyken also helped lead the Eagles to state titles in both cross country and volleyball each of her last two years in addition to participating in basketball. VanDyken, who plans on majoring in nursing, earned Academic All-State honors all four years in high school.
Kalei Moravitz, Camas HS, Camas, Washington
Moravitz excelled in the 400 meter and 800 meter distances in high school. Her senior season saw Moravitz capture a 5A state championship in the 4x400-meter relay race and place sixth in a competitive 400 meter final at the state meet. The multi-talented athlete also lettered in gymnastics. Moravitz holds personal bests of 58.15 in the 400 meters and 2:14.94 in the 800 meters.
Jett Grundy, Rockhampton Grammar School, Rockhampton, Australia
This past year, Grundy broke the U18 record for the 400 meters at the Queensland All-Schools Championships, placing first in the event and fourth in the 200 meters. The school's athletics captain was also named the Rockhampton Grammar School's Senior Sportsman of the Year. At the Oceania Championships in 2022, Grundy took home gold in both the 400 meters and the 4x400-meter relay, and added to his junior year medal total with a first-place finish in the 400 meters and a third-place result in the 200 meters at the Queensland Track and Field Championships.
Jeff Lillard, Glacier HS, Kalispell, Montana
Lillard was a point-scoring machine on the track for Glacier. The sprinter was a key part of his 4x100-meter relay team that set the AA Divisional record this past spring (42.03) before going on to win the state championship. At the same state meet, Lillard took home second place in the 400 meters, sixth in the 100 meters, sixth in the triple jump and fifth in the 4x400-meter relay, with each result earning him All-State accolades. The balanced athlete also ran cross country all four years and was the team captain his senior year while competing in basketball throughout his high school career. Lillard graduated magna cum laude and earned his team's Alpha Wolf award during his final year.
Tyler Gilman, Gallatin HS, Bozeman, Montana
Gilman will remain in his hometown to compete for the Bobcats after graduating from Gallatin High School this past spring. The hurdler, mentored by longtime Montana State track and field coach Dale Kennedy, was dynamic in his final two years for the Raptors after moving from North Carolina prior to his junior season. The USATF Junior Olympic All-American in the 400-meter hurdles took home state championships in the 300-meter hurdles and 4x400-meter relay and was a part of the school-record 4x100-meter relay team that placed third at state. Indoors, he clocked an 8.67 in the 60-meter hurdles to set a then-record for the Bozeman Track Club. The National Merit Scholar graduated in the top 10 of his class and plans on majoring in mechanical engineering.
Destiny Nkeonye, Houston Christian University, Bolzano, Italy
Nkeonye transfers to Montana State after two seasons at Houston Christian, where he excelled in the long and triple jump. The native of Bolzano, Italy, earned top-10 finishes at the 2023 Southland Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships, placing ninth in the triple jump and 10th in the long jump while also participating in the 4x100-meter relay, finishing sixth. The jumper set a personal best in the long jump at the J Fred Duckett Invitational this past April, leaping 25-0 to take third place. Two weeks prior, Nkeonye was named the Southland Conference Athlete of the Week for setting a then-personal best of 24-5 in the same event. In 2022 at the Southland Conference Indoor Championships, the Italy native picked up a personal best mark of 44-5.5 in the triple jump. This past spring, Nkeonye earned USTFCCCA All-Academic honors.
"Destiny has a great attitude and a lot of energy," assistant coach Dustin Cichosz said. "He is excited to compete and should add depth at multiple levels to our talented men's jumps squad. We are looking forward to him experiencing life as a Bobcat and seeing our beautiful state of Montana!"
Tatum Richards, Emmett HS, Emmett, Idaho
Richards was a three-time state champion in the pole vault during her high school career. Richards captured the first of her three titles her sophomore year, breaking the all-class state record in the event and also placing fifth in the 100-hurdles, her first of three-straight top-five finishes in the hurdles. During a standout junior season, the vaulter took fourth at the USATF National Junior Olympics, was the USATF Region 11 pole vault champion, and won the BYU HS Invitational with a meet-record 13-2 clearance. Richards capped her high school career with a third straight 4A state championship in the pole vault and placed fourth at the National Pole Vault Summit-High School Girls Championship Division. Indoors, Richards set the BYU HS Indoor Invitational meet record (13-0.25) and was the Stacy Dragila pole vault champion. The magna cum laude graduate plans on majoring in biochemistry.
"Tatum brings incredible talent to an already well-rounded group," assistant coach Craig Hunter said. "Her enthusiasm and passion for the sport will certainly help promote the already incredible culture of both the group and team. Jumping 13' in high school is no easy feat, but it's just the beginning of her potential."
Carter Bartz, Lehigh, Livingston, Montana
Bartz returns home to southwest Montana after one season at Lehigh, where he competed in the pole vault during indoor season before redshirting his freshman outdoor campaign. The Livingston native earned Patriot League Rookie of the Week honors after clearing a personal-best 4.75 meters at the Bucknell Tune-Up to earn his first collegiate victory on Feb. 17, and he went on to place fifth at the following weekend's Patriot League Indoor Track and Field Championships as a true freshman, clearing 4.70 meters. The 4.75 meter mark Bartz cleared ranks eighth on Lehigh's all-time top 10 list. Starring at Park High School, Bartz ended his high school career with a state championship in the pole vault at the 2022 Class A meet, shortly after breaking his own school record with a 14-6 vault at the divisional meet.
"It's great to have Carter back in Montana," Hunter said. "It's impressive for a vaulter to move across the country, compete a season with very little coaching and improve so drastically. He will round out our vaulters on the men's side to create a highly competitive, hard-working group that will set the foundation for years to come."
Nicola Paletti, Incarnate Word, Bolzano, Italy
Paletti joins the Bobcat track and field program after one season at University of the Incarnate Word that followed two years at Iowa Central Community College. The heptathlete placed third at the 2023 Southland Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships, setting personal bests in the 60-meters, long jump and high jump along the way and was an All-Southland Conference honorable mention selection. In 2022, Paletti placed first at the NJCAA Region XI Indoor Championships in both the pole vault and heptathlon while competing for Iowa Central, earning a spot at the national championships where the Italian took home third place in the heptathlon. The three-time NJCAA All-American plans to major in exercise science.
"Nicola is a welcome addition to our multi-event group, proving to be a highly motivated and talented track athlete," Hunter said. "Our goal this year is to attack the combined events in the Big Sky and he will be a huge contributor in that area. Nicola already has experience at the collegiate level and will fit right in to our competitive group."
Clara Fox, Bozeman HS, Bozeman, Montana
After a standout career for the Hawks, Fox joins the rich tradition of Bobcat track and field athletes to be produced by Bozeman High School. The thrower was a two-time state runner-up in the javelin over her final two prep years and finished in the top-three in three straight seasons at the divisional meet. This past year, Fox had the opportunity to travel with the Hawks to compete at Nike Outdoor Nationals at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. In addition to stellar performances in the javelin and discus, the Bozeman native also was the team captain of both the volleyball and basketball teams her senior year. The all-conference and Academic All-State pick lettered three years in volleyball and three years in basketball, and owns personal bests of 138-10 in the javelin and 101-3 in the discus.
Sydney Brewster, Sandy HS, Brightwood, Oregon
Brewster comes to Bozeman from Sandy High School in Brightwood, Oregon, where she owns school records in both the shot put and discus. The thrower won district championships in the shot put and discus each of her last three seasons and was the Oregon 6A state champion in the discus during her junior year. This past spring, Brewster finished second in the shot put, fourth in discus and sixth in javelin to assert her presence at the state meet. That followed up the state championship her junior year that was accompanied by a third-place finish in the shot put and an eighth-place finish in the javelin. The multi-talented athlete was also a two-time first team all-conference selection in volleyball and a two-time all-conference selection in basketball. Brewster owns personal bests of 47-1 in the shot put, 150-2.5 in the discus and 123-2 in the javelin.
Carolyne Christoffersen, Froid PS, Froid, Montana
Christoffersen stays in the Treasure State after competing for Froid Public Schools in Froid, Montana. The Redhawk capped her prep career with a runner-up finish at the outdoor state championship meet in the shot put her senior year and exits the Froid program with ownership of all school records in the throwing events. Christoffersen took home the state title in the shot put her junior season after setting the district meet record with a 40-4 mark. The Froid native also starred on the court for the Redhawks, lettering in volleyball and basketball all four years. Christoffersen twice earned first team all-conference honors in volleyball while helping lead Froid to its first state tournament appearance her junior season, where they took fifth, and a district and conference championship her senior season. The thrower plans to major in agricultural business with a focus in farm and ranch management.
Ben Parks, Hellgate HS, Missoula, Montana
Parks stays in-state and joins the Bobcat track and field program from Hellgate High School in Missoula, where he competed for two years in the shot put and discus. Parks improved rapidly from year-to-year in both events, increasing his personal best in the shot put by 10 feet and adding 23 feet to his personal best in the discus. This past spring, Parks saved his best throw for the biggest meet, placing sixth in the shot put at the Class AA state championships with a mark of 49-3.5 and placing 12th in the discus with a mark of 142-4. Parks also competed in football for the Knights during his junior and senior seasons, starting on the offensive and defensive lines. The thrower also participated in band for eight years, playing flute for four and percussion and drums for another four. Parks plans on majoring in business marketing.
Emma Brensdal, Plentywood HS, Plentywood, Montana
Brensdal joins the Bobcat track and field program from Plentywood High School where she excelled in the shot put and discus for the Wildcats. The thrower capped a decorated prep career by collecting state titles in both events at the Class C outdoor track and field championships in May, helping her team collect its second straight team title as well. That senior send-off was preceded by a runner-up finish in the discus and a third-place finish in the shot put during her junior season on the way to the first leg of Plentywood's back-to-back championships, and a pair of top-four placements in both events as a sophomore as well. The Montana native earned All-Conference honors in volleyball, basketball and track each of her last three seasons, and earned All-State accolades in all three sports each of her last two years as well as a team captain in both volleyball and basketball. Brensdal was a four-time Academic All-State pick and plans to major in Business.
"I'm excited to work with this great group of student-athletes we have brought into the throws squad and to see the depth that they add to our team over the course of the season," assistant coach Jennifer Allen said.
