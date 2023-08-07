Let the news come to you

The Montana State track and field program finalized its incoming signing class on Saturday, with 14 athletes joining in 2023-2024.

Eight of the 14 hail from the state of Montana, with standouts joining the Bobcats from Manhattan, Kalispell, Livingston, Froid, Missoula, Plentywood and Bozeman.

The class also features two transfers hailing from Italy and one freshman from Australia.


