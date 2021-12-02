Montana State track and field makes indoor season debut hosting Bobcat Preview By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Dec 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Montana State track and field season kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday when competition at the Bobcat Preview begins inside Worthington Arena.A full slate of field events, along with a majority of the possible indoor running events, will take place with the meet featuring athletes from Montana State and Montana.“It’s so exciting to get the track season going,” head coach Lyle Weese said. “It helps so much with our fall training to have a meet now and have outside competition. It’s really improved our program over the last few years to have turned this into a meet experience instead of an intrasquad meet like we had done previously.“Our jumpers, throwers and sprinters are really looking forward to getting out there to compete.” The men’s weight throw and women’s long jump open the event slate at 4 p.m. inside the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. The women’s 60-meter hurdles is the first race on the track and that starts at 5 p.m.For the Bobcat jumps, sprints and throws groups, this meet is the first of the athletic calendar year. MSU’s distance group, after having closed out a cross country season, will have just the men’s 5,000 race featured in the meet and that is scheduled for approximately 6:45 p.m.Montana State’s indoor season features four home meets in the run up to the Big Sky Conference Championships, which take place from Feb. 24-26 in Bozeman in the Bobcats’ home facility. MSU will make one road trip during the indoor slate when the Bobcats travel to Pullman to participate at Washington State from Feb. 4-5.Admission is free to all of Montana State’s indoor track and field meets prior to the Big Sky Conference Championships. There will be no live stream available for the Bobcat Preview. Live results for the meet can be found at msubobcats.com/trackresults. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Track And Field Meet Sport Athletics Bobcat Montana Debut Slate Preview Recommended for you