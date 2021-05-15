A trio of Montana State athletes earned gold medals on Saturday at the Big Sky meet at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah.
The final day at the meet saw the Montana State men's team earn a runner-up finish while the Bobcats women's squad placed third in the standings. MSU's men's team showing was its best at the Big Sky meet since 2014. The Bobcats' finish on the women's side was their highest since 2015.
Northern Arizona won both team competitions. NAU scored 168 points on the men's side, finishing ahead of MSU and Idaho (106). The Lumberjacks' women's team scored 201 points to finish ahead of Weber State (142).
"The conference meet is super special because of the team aspect of it," said Lyle Weese, MSU's director of track and field. "It was great to come together as a team and compete. The jumps, throws, sprints and distance events, all of them had highlights and some areas they excelled in. We were able to send the seniors off with two good team performances for both the men's and women's squads."
Noah Martin got the action started for Montana State on Saturday in the men's high jump. The senior won his first gold medal in the event since his freshman indoor season by clearing 6 feet, 11.75 inches. Martin made all five of his attempts en route to his first Big Sky outdoor title. The Spokane, Washington, native became MSU's first men's outdoor high jump champion in 23 years.
Carley VonHeeder led the women's javelin competition from the start and shattered the program record in the event on her third attempt. VonHeeder, who was previously third on MSU's all-time top 10 list, completed a throw of 173-10, exactly three feet farther than the previous record held by Emily Tyrrell. The senior became MSU's first women's champion in the javelin since Tyrrell won the Big Sky crown in 2012.
VonHeeder's performance also earned her the Big Sky's Women's Outstanding Performer Award. It's the first time an MSU athlete has been honored with the accolade in six years.
Drake Schneider completed a three-peat in the men's 400-meter hurdles by cruising to the championship with a time of 50.17 seconds. He broke his own school record for the fourth time this outdoor season and did so by defeating the runner-up, Deyondre Davis of Idaho, by over two seconds.
Schneider became the first three-time champion for MSU in the 400 hurdles. He joined Blake Jackson (shot put, 2002-04) and Shannon Butler (5,000, 1989-91) as Bobcats to have won three consecutive championships in an event during the outdoor season.
"All three of those (finishes) were super thrilling," Weese said. "That was quite an incredible performance by Carley in the javelin. She kind of reached into an entirely new level which is exciting.
"It was great to see Noah finishing out his MSU career with another conference title. Drake was pretty dominant from start to finish in his race. He was really aggressive and fought through a headwind in the final 100 and still ran really fast. With better conditions, he could have even ran under 50 seconds."
Montana State had five other individuals earn all-Big Sky honors on Saturday.
Both Duncan Hamilton and Carla Nicosia each registered new program-record marks and nearly claimed gold in their respective events.
Hamilton raced out to the lead in the 1,500 and held his ground until the final 200 meters when Northern Arizona's Luis Grijalva passed him on his way to a new conference championship record time. Hamilton crossed the line in 3:42.05, which converted due to altitude will be approximately 3:37.5.
This topped the previous Bobcats record established by Cristian Soratos (3:39.65) in 2015. His runner-up performance gave him a second medal to go with his gold he earned Friday in the steeplechase.
Nicosia jumped into the early lead in the women's triple jump and held firm until Tayler LyDay of Idaho completed a leap of 41-8.75, two slots ahead of her in the competition's sixth attempt. The Bobcats senior completed her final attempt by shattering her own school record by five inches. However, Nicosia's new lifetime best was just a quarter of an inch behind LyDay's mark.
The Columbia Falls native collected the second silver medal of her college career by recording a triple jump of 41-8.5. She became MSU's first all-Big Sky performer in the women's triple jump in 16 years.
Damien Nelson made his Big Sky meet debut and earned all-league finishes in both his individual races. Nelson placed second in the 200 in 21.15 seconds, which if it weren't wind aided would have broken a program record. He also took third in the 100 by crossing the line in 12.66 seconds. He was the first Bobcat to earn all-Big Sky finishes in each event since 2012 when Chris Wilson completed the feat.
Elena Carter and Derrick Olsen were MSU's top finishers in the 100 hurdles and 110 hurdles, respectively. Carter claimed her highest Big Sky meet showing as she took second in 13.84 seconds. Olsen earned back-to-back bronze medals at the outdoor meet as he topped his previous school-record mark of 13.91 seconds on Saturday.
Alex Hellenberg completed two lifetime-best efforts for the MSU women. She placed fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 40-4.25 and moved to second all-time in program history in the event. She led the Bobcats in the pole vault with a sixth-place finish. Hellenberg cleared 12-5.25 which moved her from 10th to eighth on MSU's top-10 list.
The Montana State men's 1,600 relay of Will Anderson, Jared Schwend, Damien Nelson and Schneider picked up a second-place spot on the podium in 3:14.11. That mark was the fifth-fastest by a Bobcats relay.
The women's squad in the 400 relay took fourth in 46.37 seconds. The group of Elena Carter, Morgan Evans, Evelyn Adamsand and Macy White ran the eighth-fastest time in MSU history.
Jordan Fink took sixth in the women's shot put with a personal-best toss of 44-10.25. White placed fourth in the 100, and Trisha Carlson finished fifth in the 800. Evans added a point for the MSU women by taking eighth in the 100 hurdles.
Jared Schwend ran a personal-best time of 53.01 seconds in the men's 400 hurdles to finish fifth overall. Henry Adams took seventh in the 100 hurdles, and Will Anderson completed a lifetime-best 48.33 seconds in the 400 to finish sixth. Collin Buck (14:30.5) and Hamilton (14:38.93) crossed in sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 5,000.
The Big Sky meet serves as the end of the season for a majority of MSU's athletes. Several will compete May 26-29 in the NCAA West Preliminary Round in College Station, Texas, for a chance to advance to the NCAA Championships.
"I thought our team just fought through so much adversity over the last two years," Weese said. "They came into their first big conference meet as an entire track and field team and just competed very well. It was great to see all the event groups performing well and contributing. They really overcame the struggles of the last couple of years."
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.