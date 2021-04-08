Montana State is gearing up to host its first outdoor meet in nearly two years as the Bobcats welcome Montana to the Bobcat Track and Field Complex on Saturday for the Bobcat Qualifier.
Athletes for both Montana State and Montana will be participating in the event that starts at 11 a.m. with field events. Track events begin at noon with the schedule expected to conclude at approximately 3 p.m.
The Bobcat Qualifier is the first of two home events Montana State will be hosting this outdoor season. The Bobcats are scheduled to travel to appear in the Bengal Invitational (April 16-17) in Pocatello, Idaho, and the Cat-Griz Dual (April 24) in Missoula before returning home for the Tom Gage Invitational on May 5.
Those meets will help prepare Montana State for the Big Sky Conference Championships on May 12-15 in Ogden, Utah.
Saturday’s event will not have a live stream available, but live results can be found at msubobcats.com/trackresults. Spectators for Saturday’s meet will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask at all times during the event. Fans will also be asked to park on the south side of Bobcat Stadium if attending the meet.
Bozeman High hosting summer volleyball camps
Bozeman High will be hosting several camps throughout the summer.
Youth camps for grades 5-8 will be held on June 24 and June 25 at Bozeman High. Then an outdoor event will be held July 17-18 at Glen Lake Rotary Park for grades 10-12.
A camp will be held for incoming freshmen on July 19 at Bozeman High. Then camps will be on July 20 and 22 for grades 9-12 at Bozeman High as well. Bozeman’s tryouts will be Aug. 13-14 and 16-17 for grades 9-12.
