Montana State track and field finalizes 2021-22 roster By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Jul 29, 2021

The Montana State track and field and cross country program is set to welcome 25 newcomers to the men's and women's teams combined as Lyle Weese announced the Bobcats' 2021-22 recruiting class on Thursday."We are pleased to be adding so many outstanding student-athletes as we look to build on the momentum of a strong 2021 outdoor track and field season," said Weese, the head cross country and track and field coach. "We are fortunate to have not only improved our depth as a team, but also welcome student-athletes that can have a significant and immediate impact."Montana State previously announced the additions of Bozeman natives Natalie McCormick and Riley Moore in November 2020 and Grace Gilbreth ahead of the 2021 outdoor season. The program also received early commitments from Madeline Minutelli (La Mesa, Calif.), Anna Trudnowski (Butte, Mont.), Kendra Lusk (Spring Creek, Nev.), Rob McManus (Cashmere, Wash.), James Thomas (Broomfield, Colo.) and Ryan McCartney (Kennewick. Wash.).MSU has since added to its 2021-22 roster. Those additions include Belgrade's Gracey Carter along with Lina-Sophie Hommel (Braden-Wurttemberg, Germany), Taylor Holmes (Lake Tapps, Wash.), Hannah Perrin (Kalispell, Mont.), Taylor Brisendine (Kalispell, Mont.), Matt Furdyk (Lynden, Wash.), Julian Hazen (Buford, Ga.), Morgan Hanson (Bend, Ore.), Shelby Schweyen (Missoula, Mont.), Madison Smith (Mingo Junction, Ohio), Angellica Street (Columbia Falls, Mont.), Hunter Bear Cloud (Hardin, Mont.), Caden Palm (Billings, Mont.), Wyatt Duke (Big Fork, Mont.), Samuel Smith (Lambert, Mont) and Steven Schmidt (Battle Ground, Wash.). A variety of the Bobcat newcomers bring championship pedigree to the program next season. Lusk, Schweyen, Street, Bear Cloud, Cashmere, Palm and Smith all earned individual state titles during their prep careers, while a majority of the recruiting class claimed all-state honors in at least one event for their high school teams."The incoming class is composed of mostly freshmen and it will be exciting to see them grow and develop together over the next four years," Weese said. "We were also lucky to be able to add a number of transfer student-athletes that already have been through the adjustment of the collegiate athletic environment. The blend of incoming freshmen, incoming transfer students and our impressive roster of returning student-athletes leads us to have great optimism as we build toward the goals of winning conference team championships and increasing the number of student-athletes competing at the NCAA Championships."Street transfers in from Texas A&M, where she signed out of high school in Columbia Falls. She holds Montana's girls all-Class state javelin record of 156 feet, 11 inches. A total of 87 student-athletes make up the Montana State track and field roster for the 2021-22 calendar year, with 25 of those Bobcats set to participate in cross country. The Bobcats' distance runners are scheduled to open the season on Sept. 3 with their home slate highlighted by the Sept. 18 MSU Cross Country Classic at Bridger Creek Golf Course.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.