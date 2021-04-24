Montana State continued its recent dominance in the Cat-Griz Dual series as the Bobcat track and field program topped Montana on Saturday in both the men's and women's competitions at Dornblaser Field.
The Bobcat men earned a 90-72 victory while the MSU women's squad claimed a narrow 85.50-83.50 edge over Montana.
"We were fortunate to have good weather and were able to put together some really good performances," said Lyle Weese, Montana State's Dale Kennedy Director of Track and Field. "We had a lot of season bests and personal bests which is a great sign that we are still building and getting stronger.
"This was a really busy week for students academically, but they handled all of the difficult demands and put together a nice team meet to earn a dual victory."
Both the Bobcat men's and women's distance groups picked up big points for the MSU contingent.
Trisha Carlson led a 1-2-3 Bobcat finish in the women's 800-meter run with her time of 2 minutes, 11.37 seconds. Her converted time was a personal best and placed her sixth ever in program history. Lexi Kyro (2:17.04) and Megan Good (2:20.41) rounded out the 800.
Gillian Maness (1,500), Lauren Stanford (5,000) and Mya Dube (3,000 steeplechase) each earned first-place finishes and five points apiece for the Bobcat women's team. Alex Moore (5,000) and Elena Vandersloot (steeplechase) earned runner-up finishes.
Duncan Hamilton picked up first-place showings in both the 1,500 and 5,00 for the Bobcat men. Levi Taylor and Collin Buck finished in the top three individually in both events. MSU also got top-two efforts in the steeplechase from Isaac Schmidt and Teagan Olson.
Individuals that recorded five points behind first-place showings were Jared Schwend (400), Derrick Olsen (110 hurdles), Noah Martin (pole vault and high jump), Alec Nehring (shot put) and Cantor Coverdell (javelin) on the men's side. Schwend's time of 49.15 seconds in the 400 was a season-best mark and Coverdell's throw of 210 feet, 2 inches in the javelin was a lifetime best.
The women's team picked up first-place points thanks to Alex Hellenberg (pole vault), Carla Nicosia (triple jump), Jordan Fink (shot put), Madi Arneson (discus) and Carley VonHeeder (javelin). Hellenberg's leading clearance in the pole vault of 12-01.50 (3.70m) put her in MSU's all-time top 10.
The Bobcat men's team's 4x100 relay of Derrick Olsen, Will Anderson, Casey Gunlikson and Damien Nelson recorded a time of 41.28 seconds which converted places them on to MSU's top 10 chart. MSU also received solid points from second-place finishes in individual events by Anderson, Henry Adams and Ethan Saberhagen.
Leigha Carter had two lifetime bests in both the women's 100 and 200, with her time of 12.51 seconds in the 100 leading to a runner-up showing. Other runner-up finishes for the Bobcat women's included Lindsay McGree (long jump), Kyla Bush (shot put), Brookelyn Palin (discus) and Zoe Waddell (hammer). McGree recorded a mark of 17-08.75 (5.40m) in the long jump, while Bush completed a toss 42-05.50 (12.94m) in the shot put, to complete lifetime-best efforts.
Montana State continued its control of the Cat-Griz Dual series. The MSU men have now won seven straight duals over Montana. MSU's women's squad has won three consecutive duals and six of the last seven head-to-head meetings.
