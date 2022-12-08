Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Despite being an early season rust-buster, Montana State showed off its offseason work by setting three new top-10 program bests at the Bobcat Preview meet on Wednesday.

Thrower Matt Furdyk would kick things off on a high note in the men’s weight throw, going mano-a-mano with unattached competitor Matt Campbell. Furdyk only needed two identical throws of 64 feet, 7.25 inches to win the weight throw; his mark catapulted him into fourth in the Montana State’s all-time top-10 record books.

Elena Carter provided two more highlights for the Bobcats by winning the 60-meter hurdles and the long jump within minutes apart. She jumped an indoor personal-best mark of 19-3.25 and ran the 60-meter hurdles in 8.61 seconds.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you