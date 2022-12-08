Despite being an early season rust-buster, Montana State showed off its offseason work by setting three new top-10 program bests at the Bobcat Preview meet on Wednesday.
Thrower Matt Furdyk would kick things off on a high note in the men’s weight throw, going mano-a-mano with unattached competitor Matt Campbell. Furdyk only needed two identical throws of 64 feet, 7.25 inches to win the weight throw; his mark catapulted him into fourth in the Montana State’s all-time top-10 record books.
Elena Carter provided two more highlights for the Bobcats by winning the 60-meter hurdles and the long jump within minutes apart. She jumped an indoor personal-best mark of 19-3.25 and ran the 60-meter hurdles in 8.61 seconds.
Macy White won the women’s 60-meter dash with a 7.84 — only 4-hundredths of a second off tying her school record. Freshman Peyton Garrison ran the second-fastest time of the day with a mark of 7.76, which is the 10th-fastest time in program history.
Montana State’s young sprint squad showed promising results in their first collegiate meets. Competing in her first indoor meet ever, Caroline Hawkes won the 200 meters with a time of 25.25, and fellow freshmen Garrison and Giulia Gandolfini were close behind in 25.39 and 25.99, respectively. Over in the 400 meters, Millie Hubbell won in a 1:03.07.
As for the men, Stryder Todd-Fields ran the second-fastest time of the day with a 6.94 in the 60 meters, while fellow freshmen Xavier Simpson (6.96) and Noah Barbery (7.01) were third and fourth, respectively. Although not a newcomer, Will Anderson won the 200 meters with a 22.38.
Yet the highlight of the day was Maisee Brown’s pole vault personal best, which brought out the loudest cheers of the night from not only the crowd, but also the group of MSU pole vaulters watching her. Having never cleared 12.5 feet in college before Wednesday night, Brown cleared 12-7 on her second attempt, then broke the 13-foot barrier on her final try to move her up to sixth all-time in Montana State indoor track and field history.
Over on the distance side, Alex Moore smashed her previous best indoor 5K time by winning the event in a pre-converted altitude time of 17:34.70. Running with Montana State’s volunteer assistant coach Makena Morley the whole time, Moore and Morley gapped the field almost immediately, ran as a duo and Moore finished strong in the last 50 meters. Her previous best time indoors was an 18:25.87 that she ran at the 2022 Big Sky Indoor Championships.
Levi Taylor would complete the Bobcat sweep in the event by winning in a pre-converted altitude time of 14:34.70. Teammate Cooper West would finish in second place in 15:36.04.
Over on the runway, Twila Reovan and Ian Fosdick won the triple jumps with marks of 38-7.5 and 49-4.5, respectively. Both marks were indoor personal bests, plus Fosdick’s mark was the third-best in program history. Earlier in the day, freshman Dylan Lee turned in a solid performance in the long jump with a mark of 6.39 meters
MSU swept the 4x400 relays: The men’s team soloed a 3:36.33 and the women’s team won handily with a 4:15.82 — nearly eight seconds ahead of second place.
Colby Wilson aimed to break his school record out the gate, yet he still won the pole vault by clearing 17-2.75.
Over in the circle, Jordan Fink threw an indoor personal-best shot put mark of 14.15m on her fifth attempt to win the event. Carter Slade’s mark of 16.90m would win the men’s shot put.
Riley Collins won the 800 meters in a time of 1:55.65.
The Bobcats will return to competition after the new year at the 2023 Spokane Indoor Challenge and the WSU Cougar Classic Invitational, both held at The Podium in Spokane, Washington, on Jan. 13-14.
