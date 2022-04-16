Multiple school records were broken for a second consecutive day as the Montana State track and field program competed in three meets simultaneously in California on Friday.
The Bobcat sprints group had multiple standout performances. At the Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, Drake Schneider had a lifetime best effort in the 400-meter hurdles. His time of 50.07 seconds topped his previous school-record time of 50.23. It also set a new outright Big Sky Conference record in the process. Also participating in the same meet during the day was Chris Bianchini. He finished 22nd overall in the 800 and his time of 1:50.74 was a personal best that improved on his seventh best all-time mark in program history.
Elena Carter and Derrick Olsen continued MSU's sprints success at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa.
Carter took fifth in the 100 hurdles with a school-record time of 13.53. That mark was nearly two-tenths of a second faster than her previous best mark. She also placed third overall in the 100 dash with a wind-aided time of 11.48, that would be a record, and finished 10th in the lump with a leap of 19 feet, 4.25 inches.
Olsen finished second overall, and first among collegians, in the 110 hurdles. His time of 13.93 seconds improved on his previous school record he set a year ago. He also placed 16th in the 100 by crossing the line in 10.69.
Claiming top-20 finishes in the sprint events were Evelyn Adams and Will Anderson. Adams, who took 22nd in the long jump, placed 20th in the 100 hurdles with her time of 14.51. Anderson finished 12th in the 400 with his personal-best time of 47.83, which was the ninth-fastest mark ever by a Bobcat. Macy White had top-30 showings in the 100 and 200 with her time of 24.81 in the 200 a lifetime best.
MSU's distance group had another strong day of competition. Duncan Hamilton finished 19th in a loaded men's 1,500 field at the Bryan Clay Invite. His time of 3:39.15 was the second best of his career which just trails his school-record mark. Levi Taylor also ran in the same race and took 68th overall. He clocked a 3:44.15, which was the sixth-fastest mark all-time at MSU.
Mya Dube ran in a strong field of 1,500 runners at the meet as well. She recorded a time of 4:28.19 which was the best of her college career and placed her sixth on the Bobcats' top 10 chart. In a separate flight of 1,500 runners, Camila Noe ran a time of 4:30.44, which placed her 17th in the field and tied her for 10th ever by a Bobcat female runner. Earning strong showings for Montana State as well were Elena Vandersloot (4:37.05) and Hannah Perrin (4:38.71).
Montana State had a variety of throwers also participating at the Beach Invitational hosted by Long Beach State on Friday. Javelin throwers had the Bobcats' top finishes. Cantor Coverdell placed 11th in the men's competition behind a throw of 194-05. Celestia Hammond completed a toss of 142-05 to take 12th in the women's event. In the hammer throw competition, Leah Klein placed 28th behind a mark of 167-11.