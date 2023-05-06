As Collin Dylla stepped to the side with about 500 meters left to go, Duncan Hamilton surged ahead into the bell lap of the men’s 1,500 meters.
Hamilton continued to pull away on the final lap, finishing first in 3 minutes, 41.49 seconds. Adjusted for altitude, Hamilton's time converts to 3:36.72, which is a new program record and the third-fastest time in the NCAA this season.
After the race, Hamilton said how thankful he was for both the cooler weather and Dylla, a recent Idaho State graduate, for pacing him through the first 1,000 meters.
“That’s super helpful in a race to kind of take you through the first two thirds of it,” Hamilton said. “You can just kind of turn your mind off, stay calm and relax just right behind them.”
The first-place finish was a fitting sendoff for Hamilton, one of several final showings for a group of Montana State seniors who were recognized at the Tom Gage Invite Saturday. Along with Hamilton, that group included Chris Bianchini, Riley Collins, Lucy Corbett, Jordan Fink, Leah Klein, Noah Majerus, Camila Noe, Twila Reovan, Ethan Saberhagen, Carter Slade, Madison Smith and Cooper West.
“It’s definitely bittersweet,” Hamilton said. “Thankfully, it was a good one so I can kind of go off on a good note here. But it’s sad to not get to race in Bozeman anymore.”
During his time at MSU, Hamilton has competed in the NCAA Indoor, Outdoor and Cross Country Championships multiple times. Most notably, his main event on the track is the 3,000-meter steeplechase, where he placed second at the NCAA Outdoor Championships and fourth at the USATF Outdoor Championships last June.
Hamilton said he and his teammates have “clicked super well” over the past year, evidenced by MSU having four runners with sub-nine minute finishes in the steeplechase (Hamilton, Rob McManus, Levi Taylor and Owen Smith).
“Everybody’s on the same page and we’re just trying to get better together,” Hamilton said. “I also couldn’t have asked for a better coach (in MSU head coach Lyle Weese), someone to introduce me to the steeplechase, which has turned out to be an event that I’ll be able to pursue post-collegiately.
“So I think all those things just came to be and it was meant to be here at Montana State. It was just perfect.”
Hamilton is also one of four Bozeman High graduates who were recognized Saturday, along with Corbett, Noe and Collins.
Corbett finished first in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 9.75 inches (1.77 meters). She also attempted 5-10.75, but clipped the bar on all three tries.
It was a season-best day for Corbett, who is still working her way back from a torn meniscus suffered during the indoor season. Corbett competed at the Ross and Sharon Invitational in San Diego on March 18 and then took the next six weeks off to recover. She has since jumped at the Bengal Invitational (first place, 5-8.75) on April 29 and at the Tom Gage Invite Saturday.
“It’s been kind of tough, just my senior year not being able to compete in all the meets and be with my team and everything,” Corbett said. “But I feel like I’ve made a lot of progress and my knee feels a lot better.”
Much like Hamilton, Corbett has become a mainstay at national meets during her time at MSU. Corbett has competed at both the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Championships multiple times, most recently placing 15th (5-7.75) at the indoor championships in March.
Corbett said her final meet at MSU was bittersweet but that she appreciated the support from everyone who’s followed her from Bozeman High to her time as a Bobcat.
“It’s just awesome to have this community behind us, that they know us,” Corbett said. “It’s just a cool thing to be a part of.”
Noe, who placed sixth in the women’s 1,500 meters (4:38.92) Saturday, said it felt “a little unreal” to be racing in her final meet at MSU.
“It’s kind of crazy that five years have gone by,” Noe said. “It took a bit, but it also feels like they went by really quickly.”
During her time at MSU, Noe holds the fastest time in the women’s outdoor 5,000 meters (15:52.02) and the second-fastest time in the outdoor 10,000 meters (33:00.41) in program history. The latter time came at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azuza, California, on April 15.
Noe said she’ll miss the friendships she has built over the past five years the most, especially in a women’s distance group at MSU that’s grown incredibly close.
“I feel like the relationships you build with teammates are just kind of hard to beat,” Noe said. “You can’t really find that with anything else. So one of the biggest things I think being on this team gave me was great friends and just a great community.”
Up next for the Bobcats will be the Big Sky Outdoor Championships in Greeley, Colorado, next weekend. Noe said she plans on running the 5,000/10,000 double for the first time since the 2021 Big Sky championships. She said the double requires not thinking too far ahead.
“I just kind of focus on the first one because obviously after that I’m going to be a little tired,” Noe said. “But I kind of put a lot of my energy on getting through that first day and then the second day is just focusing on that.”
Corbett said she wants to keep improving on her season-best height and challenge for the Big Sky title in the women’s high jump. Hamilton will also be vying for a Big Sky title in the men’s steeplechase and plans to bring his teammates with him to the top.
“I think we might be looking for a little bit of a team race in the steeplechase,” Hamilton said. “That’s something that you don’t get to do super often, but we might be able to pack up a little bit, have three or four of us kind of working together throughout it. Trying to get as many points as we can for the team there.”
