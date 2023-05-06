Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

As Collin Dylla stepped to the side with about 500 meters left to go, Duncan Hamilton surged ahead into the bell lap of the men’s 1,500 meters.

Hamilton continued to pull away on the final lap, finishing first in 3 minutes, 41.49 seconds. Adjusted for altitude, Hamilton's time converts to 3:36.72, which is a new program record and the third-fastest time in the NCAA this season.

After the race, Hamilton said how thankful he was for both the cooler weather and Dylla, a recent Idaho State graduate, for pacing him through the first 1,000 meters.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you