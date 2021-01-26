Montana State's Lucy Corbett and Duncan Hamilton were named Big Sky track and field athletes of the week on Tuesday. Corbett claimed the Big Sky female field athlete of the week honors while Hamilton earned the league's male track athlete of the week award.
Corbett had one of the standout performances during MSU's dual versus Idaho State on Friday. Corbett easily cleared her first two heights in the high jump, then went over a school-record mark of 5 feet, 10 inches (1.78m). She broke Janet Claypool's record of 5-9.75 set in 1997 with her clearance. Corbett was tied for second in program history with a previous career high of 5-9.25.
The Bozeman High graduate and current junior is the two-time defending Big Sky indoor champion in the event. She also was the Big Sky's female freshman of the year in 2019. Corbett currently sits atop the Big Sky performance list and is tied for 11th in the high jump on the NCAA indoor championship qualifying list.
Hamilton put together a strong effort in Montana State's indoor debut in Worthington Arena. The Bozeman native finished first in the mile with an altitude adjusted time of 4:05.69. That mark is the top time on the Big Sky performance list and currently ranks him 16th among all Division I men's runners.
The indoor track athlete of the week award is the second of Hamilton's Bobcat career.
Montana State's track and field program is scheduled to return to competition on Feb. 5 with a second dual against Idaho State in Worthington Arena.
