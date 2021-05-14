Caleb Neth and Hunter Nicholson of Montana State moved up a spot in the individual standings of the men's decathlon as the multi-events wrapped up on Thursday at the Big Sky meet in Ogden, Utah.
Neth, a Manhattan product, earned the third bronze medal of his college career by finishing third while Nicholson narrowly claimed a fourth-place showing at Stewart Stadium.
Neth made up ground over the course of the day to get into the podium picture. He had the top marks among the competitors in the javelin and discus. His throw of 165 feet, 3 inches in the javelin was 16 feet farther than the runner-up in the event and was a lifetime best for him. He also had a throw of 124-05 in the discus.
The Bobcats senior was within 100 points of a silver medal heading into the final event, the 1,500 meters, but his time of 4 minutes, 49.65 seconds didn't top second-place Jed Smith of Weber State who passed him in the final 200 meters.
Weber State's Caleb Whitney won the conference title with 7,061 points while Smith followed him with 6,715 points. Neth recorded 6,636 points over the course of 10 events.
Nicholson completed his best conference appearance by recording 6,143 points. The Kalispell native had the fourth-best marks in the discus (107-05) and the pole vault (14-1.75) on Thursday. Nicholson finished ahead of Eastern Washington's Quintin Porterfield, who entered the day in second place, by a point.
Neth and Nicholson captured 11 team points for the Bobcats to put Montana State in second in the early team standings going into Friday.
