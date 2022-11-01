A home-heavy schedule and two trips to The Podium highlight the Montana State track and field team’s indoor schedule, which was released by the program on Tuesday.
The Bobcats will host four home meets in Worthington Arena and will make two road trips to The Podium — a world-class indoor track and field arena in Spokane, Washington — during the regular season.
The Bobcat Preview on Dec. 1 will be the fans’ first chance to see the Montana State team, which returns six indoor school record holders, three defending indoor Big Sky champions and four indoor and outdoor All-Americans from last season. The meet is set to start at 3:30 p.m.
Upon the team’s return from the holiday break, the Bobcats will make its first of two trips to The Podium on Jan. 13-14. The team will compete in the 2023 Spokane Indoor Challenge and the Cougar Classic Invitational that weekend; start times for both meets have yet to be announced.
The following week, Montana State will host the Bobcat Challenge on Jan. 20-21. Friday’s action starts at 1 p.m. with the men’s heptathalon, then Saturday is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
After a two-week break, the Bobcats travel to The Podium one last time for the WSU Open & Combined Events meet, hosted by Washington State from Feb. 2-4.
Montana State closes the regular season with back-to-back home meets, starting with the Bobcat Performance meet on Friday, Feb. 10 at 3:30 p.m. The Big Sky Tuner on Friday, Feb. 17 will be the regular-season finale.
This season, the Big Sky Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships will be held at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow, Idaho, from Feb. 24-26, 2023. Last season, the men’s team took third and the women’s team finished fourth at the conference meet, which was hosted by Montana State inside Worthington Arena.
For the first time since 2014, the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships will take place in Albuquerque, N.M., from March 10-11. Both of the Bobcats’ national qualifiers from last season — distance runner Duncan Hamilton and high jumper Lucy Corbett — return this year, as the Bobcats aim to bring more athletes to the national championships.
