Big Sky Indoor Conference Track and Field Championships (copy)
Montana State’s Macy White competes in the women’s 400-meter dash during the Big Sky Indoor Conference Championships on Feb. 25 at Worthington Arena.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

A home-heavy schedule and two trips to The Podium highlight the Montana State track and field team’s indoor schedule, which was released by the program on Tuesday.

The Bobcats will host four home meets in Worthington Arena and will make two road trips to The Podium — a world-class indoor track and field arena in Spokane, Washington — during the regular season.

The Bobcat Preview on Dec. 1 will be the fans’ first chance to see the Montana State team, which returns six indoor school record holders, three defending indoor Big Sky champions and four indoor and outdoor All-Americans from last season. The meet is set to start at 3:30 p.m.


