It was only a matter of time before Montana State’s Colby Wilson broke the record.
The pole vaulter had already cleared the height in practice — by six inches, to be exact — so Wilson knew he had it in him. The timing just wasn’t right before, as Wilson had come close at previous meets like the Bobcat Performance Meet on Jan. 21 and the Washington State Invitational on Feb. 5.
“The previous meets when I missed (the record), it just was not lining up on the pole and the jump was kind of awkward,” Wilson said. “It just wasn’t quite as good as it could’ve been.”
The Big Sky Preview, though, was different.
On his first attempt, Wilson cleared 17 feet, 6.5 inches, breaking the previous indoor pole vaulting school record by two inches (John Wurtz, 1998). With the jump, he moved to fourth all-time on the Big Sky Conference pole vault list, and he is currently ranked 21st among Division I pole vaulters.
“It’s exciting to see that I can keep jumping higher and hang with those guys (nationwide) that are jumping really high,” Wilson said. “So hopefully I’ll be up there even higher soon.”
Even though he’s still early in his collegiate career — he’s a sophomore academically, but a freshman on the track — Wilson has been building to this moment well before MSU.
Wilson — a native of Olympia, Washington — has been competing in track and field since the fourth grade and the pole vault since his freshman year of high school. He said he “fell in love” with pole vaulting because that was his favorite event in the decathlon.
After high school, he chose to attend MSU because it “checked all the boxes” for him — a school with a good engineering program, scenic outdoors and a good track team. It also helped being able to train indoors year-round.
“In Washington it’s raining all the time this time of the year, so it’s hard to be able to get good training in,” Wilson said. “Being consistent with training and having really planned out lifting programs definitely helped with practice for sure.”
Wilson also found the transition to collegiate track and field fairly smooth, especially after competing in state championships and the USATF National Junior Olympic Championships previously. At MSU, he competed in three indoor meets and five outdoor meets during the 2020-21 season, finishing with a season-best indoor vault of 16-4.75 and outdoor vault of 16-5.25 feet.
And he wanted to keep going higher. But before that could happen, a change in the MSU track and field coaching staff occurred.
Craig Hunter came to MSU last August from Alabama, replacing longtime assistant jumps coach Tom Eitel, who had recently retired. Before arriving in Bozeman, Hunter said he wanted to familiarize himself with MSU’s team.
When he initially researched Wilson, Hunter said he saw potential.
“As a first-year coach, you don’t usually set the bar too high because you don’t know what’s going to happen with training, the facilities and all that,” Hunter said. “But as we progressed, I started to see more and more promise out of him.”
Everything didn’t click into place initially, though. With any new coach, Hunter said, building trust with athletes is a process. You have to show that your coaching methodology works.
“So what I did is I kind of stayed back and kind of let them operate and just incorporated my stuff in as we went,” Hunter said. “And I think they started to see that they were getting faster and stronger and the vaults were getting better pretty quickly. So the trust started to come.”
Wilson added that Hunter is almost like a “second athlete” since he’s not much older than the MSU pole vaulters, as Hunter finished his collegiate track and field career at UConn in 2018.
“I’m never worried about practice,” Wilson said. “It’s my favorite part of the day, so having that as kind of an escape from school is nice.”
Once that rapport between Hunter and Wilson was established, things started to fall into place. Hunter said it helped knowing how committed Wilson was to his craft.
“One of the most important things about this sport is your mentality approaching it,” Hunter said. “You’re committing 100% of yourself to go in the air on this little fiberglass stick. So he is very trusting of me and himself and his ability to get things done.”
As the calendar turned to 2022, the results came next. Wilson — who cleared 17 feet for the first time ever at the Bobcat Preview on Dec. 3 — started inching closer to that school record. His first near-record attempt came at the Bobcat Performance Meet, where he finished with a 17-2.75 foot mark.
Next up was the Washington State Invitational, which was extra special for Wilson as he competed in his home state. Wilson’s parents, Craig and Cristin Wilson, who are both WSU alumni, his grandmother and some friends from back home were all in attendance.
“It was only like a five-hour drive for them, so it was fun to have them around,” Wilson said.
And he delivered, initially tying for first with Washington State’s Jacob Englar at 17-00.25, forcing a jump-off. Wilson then cleared 17-4.25 to set a facility record and personal best.
“It felt really good to finally (clear 17 feet),” Wilson said. “I’ve been wanting to do that for awhile. And then just the confidence felt good after that and I kind of just kept rolling in practice. I was able to get on bigger, stiffer poles that just kept flinging me higher and higher.”
Up next was the Big Sky Preview on Feb. 11. Wilson had been executing in practice at such a high level that Hunter knew Wilson had the chance to do something special at his next meet. At that point, Hunter said, it was about making sure Wilson was in the right spot mentally.
“Basically as a coach, you have to be excited with them, but also be that voice of reason and guide them along the right way,” Hunter said. “He just wants to jump on the biggest pole, grip the highest and just go for it immediately. And being able to kind of push him in the right direction, set him up on the right pole, the right grip, and just really be able to line it up at the right time, I think there’s an art to it a little bit.”
After that necessary preparation, Wilson broke the school record.
“I was super excited because I watched him warm up and I was like, ‘OK, this kid’s going to go super high today,’” Hunter said. “But he warms up great all the time, so it was just kind of, ‘What day are we going to do it?’ And it ended up being that day because we had everything lined up perfectly.”
After the relief of clearing that barrier, Wilson said he wants to keep going. He’ll next compete at the NAU Tune Up in Flagstaff, Arizona, this weekend before the Big Sky Indoor Track and Field Championships Feb. 24-26 back at MSU. The hope is that within the next couple meets he’ll qualify for the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field National Championships March 11-12 in Birmingham, Alabama.
He also wants to eventually clear 18 feet, which would set the MSU outdoor pole vaulting record.
“I’ve been jumping on 16.5-foot poles and we just got 17-foot poles,” Wilson said. “So if I can start getting on those more consistently and just really dialing in on the last little bit of the jump, the top end, making it cleaner (that would help a lot). From here on out it’s (all about) tweaking things that just adds a little bit at a time.”
Hunter believes Wilson can get there. Conservatively, Hunter said Wilson will eventually be a top 10 pole vaulter in Division I. Optimistically, though, Hunter believes Wilson could finish in the top three at the national championships one day.
“He’s that kind of kid where he’s like a unicorn basically,” Hunter said. “He’s a hard worker, he’s got the right physique and he’s very mentally tough. And those three things together with natural talent, which he has, is what creates really good jumpers.”