With the 2023 indoor track season around the corner, both Montana State men’s and women’s track and field teams were picked to finish third in the Big Sky Conference Indoor Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the conference office on Thursday.

The men’s and women’s polls were nearly identical. Northern Arizona was the unanimous top team in the men’s and women’s polls with 100 possible points, while both Idaho teams were ranked second. Montana State, Idaho State and Weber State rounded out the top five in both polls.

For the men, Eastern Washington, Montana, Sacramento State, Northern Colorado and Portland State rounded out the poll. On the women’s side, Sacramento State, a tie for seventh place between Eastern Washington and Montana, then Northern Colorado and Portland State wrapped up the preseason rankings.


