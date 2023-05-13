Let the news come to you

Montana State’s men’s and women’s teams each finished second at the Big Sky Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship Saturday, and Bobcat senior Duncan Hamilton capped the Big Sky Conference portion of his brilliant career in fitting fashion by earning Most Valuable Men’s Athlete honors at his final league meet.

“It was kind of a wild meet with so many things happening, so many things that didn’t go well then other things went really well,” said head coach Lyle Weese. “The team really kept battling, we got some really important performances late, and I’m really proud that both teams finished second. It was a team effort all the way across the board.”

Hamilton led the way, as he has for much of his Bobcat career. His 24 points stood as the most of any individual in the men’s competition, which landed him Most Valuable Athlete honors. His broad smile while accepting the award put on full display the premium he’s always placed on team performance.


