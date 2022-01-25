Montana State ranks among the best in the nation at the Division I level with indoor season conference championship meets sitting roughly a month away.
The first installment of the NCAA Division I Men's Indoor Track & Field National TFRI, as released on Monday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, listed Montana State 27th overall. No marks from previous seasons have been used, which means the objective list is compiled solely of current marks from the 2022 indoor track & field season.
MSU nearly earned a national ranking among the top 25 teams behind a variety of high performers this season. That list includes Duncan Hamilton (3,000 meters, mile), Ben Perrin (mile, 3,000 meters, 5,000 meters) and Colby Wilson (pole vault).
Montana State is the second-highest ranked Big Sky team, trailing Northern Arizona as the Lumberjacks are ranked fifth in the country.
MSU sits fifth in the Mountain Region TFRI Team Summary Index with a score of 175.80. The Bobcats only sit behind Texas Tech (518.04), BYU (333.25) and NAU (298.77) which rank among the top six in the national rankings, as well as Air Force (259.35).
The Bobcats have multiple individuals with top eight marks among competitors in the Mountain Region.
