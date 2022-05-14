The Montana State women’s and men’s track and field programs each placed second at the Big Sky Conference Outdoor Championships, which concluded Saturday in Pocatello, Idaho.
The women earned 125 points, and the men earned 119. This marks the first time the teams both placed in the top two outdoors since 2012.
Saturday was highlighted by Drake Schneider running 49.04 seconds in the 400-meter hurdles, breaking his own conference record, moving him into the top five in the NCAA this season and placing him seventh in the world this year. He became the first MSU men’s athlete to be a four-time champion in a specific outdoor event in program history.
Elena Carter was first in the 100-meter hurdles in a school-record time of 13.24 seconds. On Friday, Carter won the long jump (20-1.50) with the third-best mark in MSU history. Also on Saturday, she also took second in the 100 meters in a personal-best time of 11.56 seconds, another program record.
Alex Hellenberg set a school record in the triple jump, placing first with a mark of 42 feet, 2 inches. She also placed first in the pole vault with a personal-best height of 13-4.5. Hellenberg was runner up to Carter in the long jump on Friday (19-11.75).
Carter and Hellenberg shared the event’s Most Valuable Athlete award. Schneider won the Most Outstanding Performer award.
Lucy Corbett on Friday sealed her second consecutive gold medal in the women’s high jump outdoors. She cleared all three of her first attempts and earned her combined fifth gold medal at Big Sky Championships with her mark of 5-10.50.
The women’s 4x100 relay team of Carter, Morgan Evans, Morgan Hanson and Macy White took first place in a school-record time of 45.47 seconds.
Evans also took second in the 100 hurdles (13.45).
Will Anderson ran a lifetime best 47.02 seconds in the men’s 400 to take second in the event. Ian Fosdick jumped a school-record mark of 51-2.75 in the triple jump to take third place. Chris Bianchini ran 1:50.34 in the 800, taking third with a lifetime-best time.
Bianchini also teamed with Anderson, Schneider and Alex Hershey to win the 4x400 relay in 3:10.78, the second-fastest time in school history.
In the 3,000-meter steeplechase on Friday, Duncan Hamilton won his third straight Big Sky championship in the event as he broke the Davis Field record by clocking an 8:49.42. He was followed by Levi Taylor who earned a silver medal in the event with a time of 8:56.42. Cooper West rounded out the Bobcat contingent in the event as he placed eighth by coming in at 9:14.13.
On Saturday, Hamilton claimed third in the 1,500 meters (3:44.58).
In the 10,000 meters on Friday, Ben Perrin and Matthew Richtman were in a battle for the top spot in the event. NAU’s Drew Bosley and Ryan Raff held the top two positions with under 400 meters left, but Perrin completed a strong kick over the final 200 meters. He earned first place at a Big Sky Championship meet for the first time by crossing in at 30:00.95, which moved him to the fourth slot on MSU’s all-time chart. Richtman added to the Bobcat podium showing as he placed third in 30:03.57, just two tenths of a second ahead of Raff.
On Saturday, Perrin took second in the 5,000 meters (14:10.55).
Also on Friday, Cooper Hoffman was third in the men’s javelin with a throw of 215-3.
On Saturday, the Bobcat javelin duo of Angellica Street and Celestia Hamond placed fourth and fifth, respectively, with throws of 150-07 and 148-09. Twila Reovan and Taylor Brisendine each set new marks on MSU’s top 10 chart in the triple jump. Reovan took fifth behind a leap of 39-10.50, putting her fourth in program history. Brisendine completed a lifetime-best mark of 39-03 that placed her seventh on the Bobcat list.
Maisee Brown joined the pole vault all-time top 10 at MSU with her clearance of 12-03.75 and finished seventh. Evelyn Adams completed a time of 14.12 in the 100 hurdles to place seventh. Madison Smith took sixth in the 800 thanks to a personal-best time of 2:13.64. Jordan Fink (46-06.25) and Leah Klein (45-07.75) took sixth and seventh, respectively, in the shot put.
The Bobcat men’s throws group was led by Matt Furdyk on Saturday. He finished seventh in both the hammer throw and discus behind lifetime bests of 191-10 and 163-7.