Cantor Coverdell sat there with his parents, Mark and Debra, as results slowly trickled in.
The Montana State thrower was in the second flight of the men’s javelin at the 2021 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field West Preliminary Rounds, and was ranked No. 18 in the region heading into the competition.
But as the third and final flight — which consisted of the top 16-ranked throwers — commenced, Coverdell’s name began to drop down the rankings. Eventually, as reality started to set in, it stopped.
Coverdell — the 2021 Big Sky men’s javelin champion — had thrown 211 feet, 4 inches, good enough for 13th overall. But the top 12 qualify for nationals, and Nos. 11 and 12 threw 213-7.
“And it was tough because you’re two feet from making it to nationals, which would be an awesome, awesome accomplishment,” Coverdell said. “It was tough, but it definitely left a chip on my shoulder this year, to want more than just regionals.”
It helped, though, that Coverdell wasn’t the lone MSU thrower competing. Then-freshman Cooper Hoffman finished 46th overall with a throw of 174-8. Hoffman said he had a lot of fun at the meet, even if he was disappointed in his performance.
“But that being said, I have the experience now and now it’s not gonna be something new and big to me,” Hoffman said. “Coming into this year, it should be hopefully a lot better.”
Coverdell and Hoffman feel like they have something to prove at the upcoming 2022 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field West Preliminary, whether that’s to their competition or themselves. It’ll help to be able to lean on each other again.
“He’s just been a really good teammate and just a really good friend overall,” Hoffman said. “I’m really lucky I was able to create a special bond with him. It’s been really nice having someone to really push me almost every day in practice and every day in lift.”
Added Coverdell: “I couldn’t ask for a better teammate than Cooper Hoffman. I’m really excited to see what he brings to the program the next couple of years because he has got talent.”
Even though Coverdell is older, they started competing for MSU around the same time. While he was recruited by MSU coming out of Fairfield High in 2017, Coverdell instead pursued a two-year aviation degree at Gallatin College. His next goal was to pursue a business degree at MSU, which made him reconsider picking up javelin again.
So he reached out to MSU assistant coach Jen Allen about finally joining the team. They started training in 2019, but had to take a break in 2020 with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Coverdell said he “owes everything” to Allen for taking a chance on him.
“It’s truly been a blessing being able to work with her, and just have her as a person to go to for anything,” Coverdell said.
Hoffman, meanwhile, graduated from Beaverhead County High in 2020. He managed to still compete in a couple virtual meets and at the Big Sky State Games.
“It was just the closest thing we could get to having a track season in general,” Hoffman said.
So after a bit of a delay, Coverdell and Hoffman started their careers as Bobcats in 2021. Throughout that outdoor track and field season, Coverdell and Hoffman consistently finished in the top five, with Coverdell placing first at the Hornet Invitational, Cat-Griz Dual and the Tom Gage Classic.
It set them up for strong showings at the 2021 Big Sky Outdoor Track and Field Championships, where Coverdell placed first (221-4), becoming just the third MSU men’s javelin thrower in 35 years to win a conference title. Hoffman placed 10th overall (195-4).
“I mean, think about 35 years, I just signed a mortgage, and I saw 2052. And then that’s 30 years,” Coverdell said. “So that’s a long time for me. So, yeah, it’s definitely pretty crazy to think that (it’s the third title) in 35 years at MSU, especially a school like this.
“And MSU’s track program has taken off (in recent years), too. So I wouldn’t be surprised, especially with Cooper here, if there’s another one here in a year.”
Both throwers also moved into the top 10 all-time list in program history last season. Coverdell moved up to fourth with his throw at the conference championships, and Hoffman moved up to 10th with his first-place finish at the Chris Rinne Twilight meet (214-11).
“Eventually, I would like to try to take the number one spot on the MSU top 10 list,” Hoffman said. “And that’s definitely one of the goals that I came in (with) last year after I hit my first PR. I was thinking, ‘Man, this definitely could be something I could do.’”
Then came the setback at preliminaries. Both Hoffman and Coverdell came away grateful for the experience and motivated heading into the offseason.
“It’s just another track meet in all reality,” Hoffman said. “You’re just there to have fun and just do your best. And that’s kind of what I learned — just don’t let the pressure get to you.”
There’s no indoor season for javelin, so the duo had all year to train for the 2022 outdoor season. Coverdell said he spent time working on his footwork and technique, such as his arm angle and timing on his throws. Hoffman grew more comfortable training at the college level and worked on having the right mindset for competition. Both also put in extra time in the weight room.
This season, the extra work has paid off for both throwers. Hoffman said he’s mentally stronger than he’s ever been, which pushed him to top three finishes at the Redlands Invitational, Cat-Griz dual and Tom Gage Classic.
“I think I had been there physically for quite some time, but I would get in my own head, think about, ‘Oh, I need to really throw far.’ And if I didn’t, then it would all just be a terrible meet,” Hoffman said. “But as I started to focus more on like, ‘OK, we need to take baby steps, take small strides, get in the right positions.’ Then I started to go off from there.”
Coverdell said he’s focused on controlling his nerves and staying relaxed in meets. Even though he’s had some “ups and downs” this season, Coverdell still placed first at the Franson Collegiate and Open Track Meet, Cat-Griz dual and Tom Gage Classic this season.
“I just try to come into the competition with motivation and just (having confidence) that I can (keep up) with big throwers, so it’s nothing new,” Coverdell said.
The duo was once again near the top of the standings heading into the Big Sky championships. But this time, Hoffman placed third (215-3) and Coverdell placed seventh (199-1). Going into the meet, Hoffman said his main goal was to just make finals.
“And as soon as I made finals, I really didn’t have much expectations after that,” Hoffman said. “So it was really cool just going out and throwing. When I hit my throw for third place, that was a new PR. It just (all felt) so surreal in the moment.”
For Coverdell, who was ranked No. 2 behind eventual Big Sky champion Evan Todd of Montana, he’s unsure of what exactly went wrong. But he also said he believes “there’s a reason for everything.”
“That meet I felt the most calm, most prepared that I’ve felt all season and it just didn’t happen,” Coverdell said. “I didn’t hit the 200 mark, which is really disappointing because I can go throw that in practice every day. But then in the meet you don’t even hit it. It’s pretty tough. But it gives me motivation going into this next meet.”
That next meet for Coverdell and Hoffman is the 2022 NCAA Division I West Preliminary Rounds Wednesday through Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Once again, the top 12 will advance to nationals in Eugene, Oregon.
Coverdell said he’s taking his experience from last year and will be “extremely motivated” to finish in the top 12 this year. Hoffman added it would be a “dream come true” to qualify for nationals.
There’s also potentially more history to be made this weekend. Two MSU male javelin throwers haven’t qualified for nationals in the same season since 1997. Hoffman said “words couldn’t even describe” how he would feel to make it alongside his teammate.
Coverdell said he’s hoping for “big things to come” in what could very well be his final meet as a Bobcat. But he said to redeem himself while advancing alongside Hoffman would be extra special.
“It would be awesome, especially with a guy like Coop. He’s got so much potential,” Coverdell said. “So if he gets to that stage this year, who knows what happens next year and the year after that? It would mean the world to make it to the (national) stage with him.
“I think (we have) confidence and everything like that. We know we can do it. It’s just up to us, I guess, to let it happen.”